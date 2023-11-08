Deposito X Savings Account of Banca AideXa: Interest

Independent Financial Advisor and Co-Founder of Affari Miei

Currently banks are increasingly offering i deposit accounts, and the offer turns out to be really broad and difficult to understand. If you’ve heard of X Free Savings Of AideXa bank then you are in the right place because we will analyze the bank’s offer together and then we will also try to understand if it is an interesting offer.

Let’s see now advantages, disadvantages, costs e characteristics of the Banca Aidexa deposit account.

A few words about Banca Aidexa

As we said at the beginning, the fintech AideXa obtained authorization for the banking license and became a bank on 3 June 2021, so we are faced with a very recent reality.

Its objective is to support small and medium-sized businesses that are preparing to ride the recovery in internal demand thanks to the resources that are arriving, and to help the businesses themselves in raising working capital and supporting the restart of turnover.

The bank obtained authorization from the European Central Bank, after a process marked by checks and inspections which verified Banca AideXa’s full compliance with the requirements set out in the legislation.

It offers traditional banking services such as current accounts, debit and credit cards, payments and financing and is aimed at Italian entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized businesses to obtain quick and secure access to credit.

In January 2021 they reached one million in credit disbursed and are currently first in the list of LinkedIn Top Italian Startups of 2021.

Is Conto X Risparmio Libero safe?

Before investing and/or depositing money somewhere I think it is legitimate to ask ourselves some questions about the solidity and reliability of the bank, and subsequently of the instrument itself: we are talking about our money and our savings, prudence is not never too much.

First of all, we know that for deposits of less than 100,000 euros all banks are covered by the Interbank Deposit Protection Fund, which is in all respects a reimbursement guarantee for account holders and therefore in the event of bankruptcy there is no need to worry.

As far as the bank is concerned, you can check the CET1 ratio, or the Common Equity Tier 1, a very important value for which the ECB has established a minimum threshold that banks must respect. The minimum set is 10.5%, and Aidexa bank stands at 27,6%so it is well above the threshold imposed by the central bank.

This gives us peace of mind about its solidity and reliability.

X Free Savings: here are the features

X Free Savings it’s a free deposit accounttherefore it does not have a predetermined time constraint.

The bank therefore holds the sums deposited by customers and must return them to them whenever requested.

The sum is remunerated at a fixed annual rate.

During the free deposit account relationship, the customer can withdraw sums of money and deposit other sums, taking into account the minimum balance limits of €1,000 and the maximum balance of €100,000.

Subscription is reserved for natural persons, or consumers, who are resident in Italy.

When you subscribe to the product you must make an initial payment, but you can also make subsequent ones in addition to the initial one.

The interests

This is perhaps the most important and interesting part for those who choose a deposit account, i.e. what the returns are.

The gross annual rate is 3,5% until 31 December 2024. From 1 January 2025 the gross annual rate drops to 0.50%. The return is calculated based on the money in stock, and remember that you can withdraw the money whenever you want. The return is paid every three months directly into the deposit account.

Costs

As far as costs are concerned, we do not have any costs for opening the deposit or for paying it off.

The settlement costs for each period are zero and the annual fee is also zero.

You will have to pay €0.50 to withdraw the sums, while you will not have any charges for payments from the support account.

The stamp duty is 0.20% and is paid by you, while the withholding tax on interest is 26%.

How to open a savings account

To open the deposit account, all you have to do is go to official site of the bank and perform the steps online.

There is no obligation to open a current account.

You will only need:

Tax ID code; Identification document; A camera device such as a computer or smartphone; IBAN code of the current account that you will use to send the sum to be deposited.

The withdrawal

You can always request withdrawal, whenever you want, and the free account can only have a credit balance.

The advantages of X Risparmio Libero

I advantages to understand a free deposit account are:

Have a constant return that is paid every 3 months; The ability to withdraw sums whenever you want; Zero costs; You don’t need to open a current account with Aidexa bank; You can do everything online.

X Free Savings: Affari Miei’s opinions on the free deposit account

We have finally finished our discussion and have seen them in detail characteristics of the free deposit account in question. As you can see, the offer seems to be of interest, because a zero expenses you can still get some interests on the amount you deposit, without doing anything and with the freedom of being able to withdraw the money at any time whenever you want or when you need it.

We are currently emerging from a phase of low rates: yields are finally starting to rise. Generally speaking, this offer is in line with those of other banks, although you may find some that offer something more. Being a free deposit account, to tell the truth the interests are quite high; if you want to get more you could think about a fixed deposit account instead.

In this regard, Aidexa Bank also proposes this time deposit accountif you want to take a look.

I can’t tell you anything other than that the savings account in general is a tool Safe and, as such, not too profitable anyway. It may be fine to support a cushion of savings, but certainly not to make them grow significantly! It all depends on what you’re looking for.

What is certain is that if the alternative is to leave them in the current account, then this certainly presents itself as a valid solution.

Another positive aspect is that while you deposit the money, the bank finances the projects of small and medium-sized Italian businesses.

Conclusions

We have reached the end: now it’s just up to you to understand and make a thoughtful choice suited to your needs and what you are looking for.

You must decide whether or not to activate the service or whether to look for another deposit account.

If you are just interested in having an overview of multiple instruments and being able to compare them, using a convenient and effective tool, all you have to do is try the automatic account comparator, Conto Deposito Top.

