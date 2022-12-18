Home Business Deputy Governor of the Central Bank: Monetary policy will be further strengthened if necessary_Hangzhou Net
Business

Deputy Governor of the Central Bank: Monetary policy will be further strengthened if necessary_Hangzhou Net

by admin
Deputy Governor of the Central Bank: Monetary policy will be further strengthened if necessary_Hangzhou Net

Deputy Governor of the Central Bank: Monetary policy will be further strengthened if necessary

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-12-18 09:49

China Securities Journal News Liu Guoqiang, deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China, said at the 2022-2023 China Economic Annual Conference held by the China International Economic Exchange Center on December 17 that the Central Economic Work Conference’s requirements for monetary policy can be summarized as aggregate requirements. Enough, the structure must be accurate.

Liu Guoqiang further pointed out that the total amount must be sufficient, that is, the monetary policy should not be less than this year, and if necessary, it will be further strengthened. Unless economic growth and inflation exceed expectations, this is also possible. At that time, the central government will make timely deployments.

Liu Guoqiang believes that my country is still one of the few countries that maintains a normal monetary policy. The tools of monetary policy are still relatively sufficient. There is room for quantitative tools and price tools, and the means and experience of liquidity management are relatively rich. The total amount must be sufficient, including better meeting the needs of the real economy, and maintaining reasonable and sufficient liquidity in the financial market, and maintaining reasonable flexibility in the price of funds without major fluctuations.

“The direction of investment must be accurate, that is, we must continue to increase support for key areas and weak links such as inclusive small and micro technology innovation, green development, and infrastructure. We must continue to implement a series of structural monetary policies. For some policies with clear phased requirements, they must be evaluated in a timely manner, and they can be withdrawn in an orderly manner on time, or they can be extended as needed, or other monetary policy tools can be continued.” Liu Guoqiang said.

See also  Krypton Evening News | Disney’s chairman reduced his shareholding and cashed in nearly 100 million US dollars; Liu Chiping, president of Tencent Holdings, sold 300,000 shares of Tencent on June 2-3; EU and British antitrust agencies launched antitrust investigations on Facebook_Detailed interpretation _Latest News_Hot Events-36kr

Source: China Securities Journal Author: Editor: Zhang Zhai

You may also like

After the woman’s fever subsided, she found that...

Brand Upgrade Driven by Technology Interview with Lu...

French inflation should peak at 7% in early...

Fed Daly: The road to defeat inflation still...

Japanese fans come and buy GAC Honda e:...

OPPO Find X6 image exposure, three IMX890 main...

Android memory management has changed its fate from...

Man buys YMTC 2TB SSD for 1199 yuan,...

Wang Xin, Director of the Research Bureau of...

«Fincantieri, more margins by pushing on the core...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy