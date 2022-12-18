Deputy Governor of the Central Bank: Monetary policy will be further strengthened if necessary

China Securities Journal News Liu Guoqiang, deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China, said at the 2022-2023 China Economic Annual Conference held by the China International Economic Exchange Center on December 17 that the Central Economic Work Conference’s requirements for monetary policy can be summarized as aggregate requirements. Enough, the structure must be accurate.

Liu Guoqiang further pointed out that the total amount must be sufficient, that is, the monetary policy should not be less than this year, and if necessary, it will be further strengthened. Unless economic growth and inflation exceed expectations, this is also possible. At that time, the central government will make timely deployments.

Liu Guoqiang believes that my country is still one of the few countries that maintains a normal monetary policy. The tools of monetary policy are still relatively sufficient. There is room for quantitative tools and price tools, and the means and experience of liquidity management are relatively rich. The total amount must be sufficient, including better meeting the needs of the real economy, and maintaining reasonable and sufficient liquidity in the financial market, and maintaining reasonable flexibility in the price of funds without major fluctuations.

“The direction of investment must be accurate, that is, we must continue to increase support for key areas and weak links such as inclusive small and micro technology innovation, green development, and infrastructure. We must continue to implement a series of structural monetary policies. For some policies with clear phased requirements, they must be evaluated in a timely manner, and they can be withdrawn in an orderly manner on time, or they can be extended as needed, or other monetary policy tools can be continued.” Liu Guoqiang said.