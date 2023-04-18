Der Staat as “Banker wider Willen”

Already in 1931 there was a bank run on the Schweizerische Volksbank. Keystone



The rescue of CS was not the second and that of UBS not the first rescue of a major bank. Even during the global economic crisis, the federal government had to save the collapsing Swiss Volksbank – back then with a parliamentary decision.

At 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 18, 1933, the federal finance department announced that the Schweizerische Volksbank (SVB) would “carry out a reorganization” and that the federal government would invest 100 million francs in the bank. An unprecedented event: the state rescued a major bank – with a sum that corresponded to a quarter of annual federal spending.

About a month earlier, the management of the SVB had asked the Federal Council for state support. Management had come to the conclusion that restructuring the troubled bank on its own was hopeless and “can only be made possible with state aid”.

The request did not come as a surprise: it had long been clear to the general public that things were not going well for the SVB. By the end of September 1931, long queues had formed in front of the branches because anxious customers in Zurich were beginning to withdraw their savings. Even the “Frankfurter Zeitung” reported on a “run on the Swiss Volksbank”. But thanks to soothing messages from the bank management, the authorities and also the newspaper editors, things calmed down a few days later – at least superficially.

SME bank in trouble

At that time, the Swiss banking landscape was already structured in a similar way as it is today: the state cantonal banks dominated the Swiss market, while the big banks dominated international business. The three largest of the then eight big banks were Schweizerische Kreditanstalt (SKA, later CS), Schweizerische Bankverein (SBV, part of later UBS) – and SVB (which was to be merged into CS in the 1990s). .

Although the SVB was the second largest bank in the country with total assets of around 1.7 billion francs and around 1,600 employees, it was not considered a “typical big bank”: it was not organized as a stock corporation but as a cooperative, and with its close-knit branch network in the Throughout the country, it was significantly more involved domestically than abroad. The SVB was considered a “Mittelstandbank” for small savers and small businesses. “Successful savers bought medium-term notes and became members of the cooperative. Families invested their entire assets in the Volksbank,” explained the Federal Council later.

But that wasn’t the whole truth. The SVB had long since expanded its radius of action, increasingly granting loans to large companies and making larger investments abroad. This did not contradict its self-image as a “bank for medium-sized companies”, but was rather a consequence of it: In the crisis years after the First World War, the SVB suffered high losses, in particular due to its loans to Swiss family companies in the embroidery, watchmaking and or hotel business. Since the losses were not to be expected of the members of the cooperative, attempts were made to compensate for them in foreign business.

This strategy worked initially – but the foreign activities were risky. The SVB lacked the competence for such adventures. This became evident, among other things, when a major fraud at a French mill group was exposed in 1929 and the SVB was one of the worst victims of all.

The members of the cooperative vehemently demanded a return to the classic “Volksbank business”. The SVB is “not a big bank, but a medium-sized bank that has grown,” it said at a delegates’ meeting. The new bank management tried to turn things around again. However good the measures taken could have been, it was far too late: the stock market crash in New York in 1929 escalated into a global economic crisis that led to immense losses at almost all major banks.

The state bailout

At the latest after the “bank run” of 1931, the “reorganization” of the SVB was also constantly on the agenda of the Federal Council and the National Bank (SNB). Behind the scenes, a measure that is extremely unusual from today’s perspective was taken: Alfred Hirs, a former SNB manager, was appointed as crisis manager at the SVB, who now reported to the SNB on an ongoing basis about the internal processes of the SVB. In principle, they were ready for state support – but did not want to discuss it publicly. This is “particularly dangerous” at the present time.

Externally, the SVB management continued to be confident and dividends were even distributed to the cooperative members, while the situation continued to deteriorate at almost all levels. Loans were not repaid, customers withdrew their deposits and cooperative members their shares – and there was no other bank that would have been able to help.

It became increasingly clear that without rapid “state aid” the bank would soon collapse completely. The authorities therefore proceeded at an almost adventurous pace for the time. Less than two months passed between the SVB’s request to the Federal Council via the extraordinary assembly of delegates at the end of November 1933 and the definitive parliamentary decision on December 8, 1933 “on the financial participation of the Confederation in the reorganization of the Schweizerische Volksbank”.

The Bund was now a “reluctant banker”, as the daily newspaper “Der Bund” put it. Although under immense pressure, the procedure was ultimately approved by Parliament. The Federal Assembly overruled the members of the SVB, gave the Federal Council far-reaching powers and withdrew the decision from a possible referendum. Federal Councilor Edmund Schulthess later explained that “in the interest of maintaining our economy”, it was absolutely necessary to resort to these emergency legal measures.

The need for a government bailout for the SVB was virtually uncontested by all parties and the entire press landscape. This was strongly related to the specific nature of the SVB as a cooperative. “No other bank reaches so deeply into all sections of the population,” summarized “Der Bund”. From the far left to the far right, everyone agreed that the SVB had to be saved – “to prevent the small saver from losing his money,” according to the leftist “Basler Forward”.

There was less unanimity in the immediate search for those responsible for the debacle: while the left-wing press pointed to the FDP representatives on the board of directors, the liberal newspapers saw the problem more generally in the cooperative organizational form. At least there was agreement that such a state rescue operation should never happen again.

60 years after the rescue, the Schweizerische Volksbank was merged into the Schweizerische Kreditanstalt – and later became part of Credit Suisse. Keystone / Str



From here, a step was taken towards political reappraisal, and legal regulations were demanded. Finance Minister Jean-Marie Musy also said that the enactment of the first Swiss banking law “cannot be postponed for too long”. The draft, which had been lying in the drawer for a long time, was now brought out, came to Parliament in February and was passed in September 1934. This banking law not only stipulated banking secrecy for the first time, but also for the first time a supervision that was as effective as possible, which was intended to ensure more security.

However, emergency participation remained unregulated. For the next 75 years, it was assumed that this was a one-time exception. The federal government was able to reduce its participation in the SVB after the Second World War, the SVB was taken over by CS in 1993 – and was thus saved by the state for a second time in 2023.

