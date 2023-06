The United States and its allies, starting with Europe, have found a word to deal with China: “derisking”, risk reduction. And in a challenge that is also narrative, having a common word is no small thing. Putting it on paper was the success of the Japanese G7 meeting two weeks ago: “We are not separating (decoupling) or folding in on ourselves”, wrote the Big Seven in their final communiqué, in the chapter on relations with Beijing.