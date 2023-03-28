Derivatives, Level3, commercial real estate, leveraged loans, CDS, cost of funding, losses from rate hikes such as Silicon Valley Bank, direct exposure with Credit Suisse and risk of flight from deposits. This explosive cocktail of presumed risks, mixed with a large dose of irrational emotionality, caused Deutsche Bank shares to plummet last Friday, which managed to lose up to 15% during the day, reaching 8 euros, for then close with a drop in…