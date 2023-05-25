DeSantis on the pitch, bad news for Trump and Biden

Trump’s macumba works. If the good campaign can be seen from the first tweets, DeSantis’s got off to a really bad start: technical problems delayed and ruined the announced party, which started almost half an hour later than expected and after several failed attempts because the high number of connections to Twitter Space sent the servers into a tailspin.

For sure, the tycoon ex-president rejoices: the launch of the Florida governor’s candidacy for the Republican nomination for the US 2024 was “a disaster as will be his campaign”, he writes on Truth, his social network. Joe Biden’s campaign tooDemocratic president, aiming for a second term, ironically. And several media headlines with a play on words ‘DeSantis Desaster’.

More harm than good, Ron DeSantis, 44, announced his candidacy nonetheless, chatting on Twitter with the volcanic and controversial boss of the social network Muskambiguous character, who lends DeSantis, 4.5 million followers, his audience of 140 million, but at the same time negaspeaking to the Wall Street Journal, of wanting to support him in the race for the White House. Before the duet on Twitter, the governor of Florida had filed the necessary documents for his candidacy.

DeSantis enters the scene. But Trump does not get out of it: indeed, he doubles it in the polls. According to a very recent survey by CNN, 53% of Republican voters bet on Trump as candidate, only 26% choose the governor of Florida. But the electorate is still fluctuating and appears willing to consider other candidates: Former US representative to the United Nations Nikki HaleyTrump’s former deputy Mike Pence – both at 6% -, the black senator of South Carolina Tim Scott and the former governor of New Jersey Chris Christie – both at 2% -. Five other candidates are at 1% or lower. However, the list is destined to lengthen and the positions to mix.

DeSantis, a Republican alternative, neither with the establishment nor with Trump

DeSantis’ decision to launch his campaign by talking to Musk on Twitter is read by the US media as an attempt to win the trust of right-wing influencers. Now, experts predict that the governor will try to present himself as an alternative choice for his party, né con establishment né con Trump.

DeSantis, considered the most formidable Republican challenger the tycoon has ever facedhas garnered support from conservatives and criticism from progressives by limiting the ability to talk about sexual orientation and gender identity in schools, ridiculing pandemic closures, and antagonizing ‘woke ideology’ and ‘cancel culture’in the media and in companies like Disney.

The entry on the scene of DeSantis, a champion of right-wing causes who has been poking the left for years, marks – writes the Washington Post – “a turning point for the Republican Party”, who, for the first time since 2016, appears to have an alternative to Trump. The PA writes that DeSantis, who so far has only measured himself with the electoral reality of his Florida, must pass “the test of his national appeal”, while the Republicans will have to demonstrate their willingness “to distance themselves from the former president”.

If he gets the nomination, DeSantis, who pits Trump’s MAGA with his ‘Make America Florida’, he will become the first Italian-American candidate for the White House. The maternal great-grandmother, Maria Nolfi, was born in Bugnara, in the province of L’Aquila, in 1901 and emigrated very young.

Besieged by investigations and trials, Trump tries countermoves

Sensing the danger, Trump immediately opened the barrage against DeSantis, his former pupil: he criticizes him for choosing to launch the campaign on Twitter, he who was the greatest user of Twitter; he says that he is disloyal and that he cannot win the election. In reality, the former president is worried: the investigations besiege him, the trials follow one another.

His lawyers ask for a meeting with the Minister of Justice Merrick Garland: they complain that, in the investigation conducted by special prosecutor Jack Smith into the stolen White House documents, the former president, “unlike the Biden family, is treated incorrectly“: “No president of the United States, in the history of our country, has ever been so shamefully and illegally baselessly investigated,” they write. The media deduce that Smith is about to close his investigation, which also concerns the role of the tycoon in the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

There are, then, ongoing trials in New York. In the one in which he is charged with conspiracy, the judge publicly warned him not to intimidate witnesses and set the hearing for March 25, ie during the primaries. And the one he’s been to before sentenced to compensate the writer E. Jean Carrollthat the accusation of sexual assault of almost thirty years ago could have a sequel, after the tycoon’s defamatory comments against the woman.

Bad news for Biden, struggling with the risk of default

DeSantis’s descent into the field is bad news for Joe Biden toobusy in these hours trying to avert the US default on June 1st: if a match with Trump is within his reach, one with DeSantis, younger – he is 44 years old -, more vigorous and less polarizing than the former president, does not see him as the favorite at the start.

According to CNN, the Biden campaign had been quietly preparing to face DeSantis for some time: has already started spending in Florida and must decide whether to continue with it. It can also be money thrown away: on the US electoral map 2024, Florida is a lost state for the Democrats, if DeSantis is the Republican candidate.

An Ap-Norc poll shows that the United States remains a divided nation and that many citizens – not always voters – attribute the responsibility to the media, rather than to leaders who ride on populism and polarization. The umpteenth confirmation of the furrow left by Trump in US society.

Not just DeSantis and Trump: the rest of the Republican camp

DeSantis’s move overshadowed that of Tim Scottthe only black Republican senator there is officially nominated for nomination with the support of Republican Senator number two, John Thune, South Dakota, and having already raised $22 million for his campaign. Scott, 57, has a more optimistic view of the future of the United States than Trump and DeSantis.

Also the Republican governor of Virginia Glenn Youngkin he is reconsidering whether to run as a candidate, after stepping aside in the face of Trump’s overwhelming power in the polls: writes Axios. Youngkin, 56, beat outgoing Democratic governor Terry McAuliffe in the November 2022 election: he is a Christian and conservative, but considers himself an alternative to the tycoon and DeSantis.