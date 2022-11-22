Listen to the audio version of the article

The call of Brianza is like that of the forest, for those who grow up on “bread and shavings”, as they say in those parts. Although in the case of Emanuele Chicco Busnelli – the youngest of Pier Ambrogio Busnelli’s children – it would be more correct to speak of «bread and expanded polyurethane», given that his father was the legendary Pierino who founded C&B Italia with Cesare Cassina in 1966 ( which later became B&B Italia), revolutionizing the technique for producing sofas and upholstered furniture, giving life to what is still today one of the best-known brands of Italian design.

But this is history. For the past three years, the Busnellis have left the family business, now owned by Design Holding, which also includes brands such as Flos and Louis Poulsen. But the passion for design (as well as for racing cars) has remained deeply rooted in Emanuele Chicco Busnelli, who lives between Italy and the United States but has decided to return to invest precisely in his native Brianza, one of the most important Italian (and world) furniture districts.

The entrepreneur has in fact acquired a small company in Seregno, Neutra, a commercial brand of Arnaboldi Angelo Srl, a company founded in 1880 and specialized in the art of working marble, granite, onyx, stone and quartz. The goal is to make available resources, contacts and skills acquired during his years at B&B Italia (where he mainly followed the Contract division) to grow the small company, which today has a turnover of just 2 million euros but expresses great craftsmanship skills combined with use of the most modern machinery.

«The acquisition of Neutra is a piece of my family and professional history – says Chicco Busnelli -. After the experience in B&B Italia, during which I had the privilege of getting to know and appreciate the skills and passion of the small manufacturing companies in Brianza, I felt the desire to face new challenges, putting the know-how I’ve gained at the service of even small companies, which nonetheless preserve unique and sought-after knowledge».

The expansion of the range and the growth of the outlet markets will be the two development drivers pursued by the new owners: «Neutra is an atelier in the field of furnishings – explains Chicco Busnelli -. We are working on a five-year strategic plan that will lead to an increase in annual turnover of around 50%. The first step will be to capitalize on the company’s know-how, originally focused on bathroom furnishings, and continue to explore the path already traced, focusing on total-look projects that insert more and more Neutra into living spaces».