Desire for corporate bonds, how investors are changing

Il non-financial corporate bond market in the euro area And grown significantly in the last decade, as the issues responded to strong demand from the public and private sectors. This has become particularly pronounced after theintroduction of the corporate sector purchase program (CSPP) of the European Central Bank in 2016. This is what is highlighted by a study published by the ECB in the latest Economic Bulletin.

Due to the net emissions incurred, theAmount of CSPP-eligible bonds outstanding doubled between 2016 and 2022 for a total of 1.5 trillion euros. Excluding Eurosystem holdings, it grew by around 50% to reach €1.1 trillion in 2022. “Despite substantial growth in this segment, there has been no upward trend in swap spreads on eligible bonds, suggesting that new issues have been met with strong demand,” the study reads.

It also highlights that the distribution of CSPP-eligible bonds in the private sector has changed “significantly since 2016”, with a decline in the relative presence of insurance corporations and pension funds (ICPFs). In 2016, euro area ICPFs were the largest holders of CSPP-eligible bonds, with a market share of 41%. Subsequently, their market share has steadily declined, falling to 24% by the end of 2022.

The decline is “attributable not only to the increase in Eurosystem CSPP holdings, but also to investment funds (IFs) and foreign investors increasing their holdings at a faster pace than ICPFs,” it said. Consequently, the Private sector investor base has become less concentratedwith FI holdings recently becoming larger than ICPF holdings.

According to the study, changes in the distribution of bond holdings, under conditions of low market stress, a stronger response private sector demand for euro area non-financial corporate bonds to spread increases.

Indeed, it is observed that ICPFs exhibit a negative elasticity of demand for corporate bonds with respect to spreads (i.e. reduce their holdings in CSPP-eligible securities when spreads widen), while FIs, foreign investors and banks tend to increase their CSPP eligible holdings when spreads widen. Ultimately, the increased responsiveness of private sector demand to spreads suggests a mitigated impact of increases in bond supply on spreads.

