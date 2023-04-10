Bild: Shutterstock

Interview

Artificial intelligence is on everyone’s lips. Does it make us humans slaves or does it help us to overcome the most important challenges? Rolando Grandi, CFA, Fund Manager of Echiquier Artificial Intelligence explains why algorithms will determine our future.

09.04.2023, 06:05 09.04.2023, 15:34

follow me

Let’s start with a quote from Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google. It reads: «Artificial intelligence is the most important thing that humanity has ever dealt with. I believe it will change the world more than electricity or fire.” Is that a gross exaggeration – or do you share this assessment?

I share this assessment at least in part, because I am very optimistic about the future of technology, especially artificial intelligence. AI is a transformative technology, and like electricity, it is also a universal technology. All sectors of the economy and all countries will benefit from this. AI will change everything, schools, our healthcare and our workplace.

And is therefore the most important innovation of all time, as Pichai says?

I don’t entirely agree. I think space exploration will also be a very transformative technology.

Artificial Intelligence Specialist: Rolando Grandi, CFA, Fund Manager of Echiquier Artificial Intelligence.

However, there is also a completely opposite thesis. Vaclav Smil, a major energy expert and Bill Gates’ favorite scientist, says in his latest book: The four crucial things that influence our lives are steel, cement, plastic and ammonia – and they will remain so. What do you say to him?

Innovation comes in many different forms. So it’s not about deciding which innovation is better than the other. The Corona crisis has also shown that we are dependent on a global supply chain. We must therefore link the traditional innovations with those of the future. This is the only way we can master the challenges of the future – demographics, global warming, poverty, etc.

Let’s get more specific. AI is about to revolutionize the world of finance. Algorithms control investments, digital central bank money is discussed. What’s next?

In the financial world in particular, there are many possible applications for AI, be it to better assess risks or to grant credit. AI will make banks more efficient, but also enable new applications that will benefit customers.

Will it one day make banks superfluous?

When it comes to cryptocurrencies, we are already talking about DAOs, the decentralized autonomous organizations that do not require intermediaries. In such organizations, loans can actually be granted by AI-controlled systems that do not require banks. I wonder if traditional banks will embrace this new generation of tools?

«The blockchain will play an increasingly important role in the financial system of the future.»

Then there will soon no longer be a need for bank staff.

Yes, there will always be. It’s about man and machine working together optimally. The human mind is still much more flexible than AI and can adapt more quickly to changing conditions. I therefore believe in a hybrid development. Man and machine will complement each other, not compete with each other.

You talk about DAOs. Does this mean that we have a future without central banks?

No, it still needs an institution that determines the rules of the financial world. Innovation is great, but it also needs a guardrail. This is the only way we can avoid a chaos in which ruthless scammers get the upper hand. We must ensure that innovation and responsibility develop hand in hand. But central banks also need to evolve.

Central banks could become even more important, for example if digital currencies were introduced, such as a digital franc or a digital dollar. Then we would all have an account with the central bank and no longer with a commercial bank.

The digitization of money is already progressing. However, I am convinced that a decentralized solution offers more security from an architectural point of view. I think that the blockchain will play an increasingly important role in the financial system of the future. Because it allows you to track transactions in real time. This provides more transparency and more resilience over time.

Presentation at the crypto expo in Bangkok.Bild: keystone

The hype about blockchains is on the wane. The lofty promises have so far not been fulfilled.

The same can be said about self-driving cars or other next-generation technologies. A few years ago, people were still raving about it. But innovations do not develop linearly.

How then?

In a so-called J-curve. This means that there may even be regression at first because the system is not yet equipped for the innovations. If this is the case, then innovations develop exponentially. They literally explode and clearly exceed the linear expectations placed in them.

What are you thinking specifically?

To the Internet or to the smartphone, for example. Both got off to a rocky start and lo and behold: the world‘s largest companies are the result of these two megatrends.

They say future systems based on blockchain will be more secure. But what about the hacker risk?

Internet crime is currently on the rise. I agree: cybercrime is one of the biggest threats we will have to face in the future. Because more and more areas are being digitized, this danger will not go away anytime soon. This is precisely why blockchain and decentralization are so important. Such systems are much more difficult to hack than centralized monster systems.

«Who says Bitcoin is the cryptocurrency that will prevail in the long run?»

Unfortunately, these systems need a lot of energy. In times of global warming, this is suboptimal. Will there be blockchain-based systems in the future that are not energy guzzlers?

In my view, Bitcoin has so far been very inefficient in terms of energy. But blockchains are evolving. Ethereum, for example, has already reduced its energy consumption to a fraction. In addition, renewable energies will play an important role in operating these systems.

Speed ​​will also be an issue. Compared to the big credit card companies, a bitcoin transaction still takes a long time.

Who says bitcoin is the cryptocurrency that will prevail in the long run? Do you remember the early days of the internet? Back then, the future seemed to belong to America Online (AOL) or Netscape. Where are these companies today? I think that we will see similar developments in the future.

Aren’t we traveling too fast? Even Elon Musk, along with other tech giants, has signed a manifesto calling for a halt to the march. Do you share their concerns?

I understand the fear. Change is what unsettles people the most, and rapid changes like the ones we are witnessing amplify those uncertainties. Nevertheless, we have to be clear: challenges await us that we can only master with technical innovations. AI alone cannot do this, and yes, we need rules and guardrails to ensure AI doesn’t get out of control. In no case, however, must we stifle innovation.

See also Large-scale failures occurred in Gansu Telecom's network | China Telecom Gansu Branch | Mobile communication network | No signal Calls for an AI March Halt: Elon Musk.Bild: keystone

What about the loss of privacy? Or with the fact that AI already decides today whether I get a job or a loan?

There is no denying that much of our lives are already being determined by algorithms. Many of these algorithms are still too clumsy. Ironically, that’s why we need more data to better tune them. At the same time, we must ensure that the data is destroyed when it is no longer needed.

They emphasize the immense importance of innovation. However, as more and more areas are dominated by AI, then innovation will also decrease. Uniformity spreads, doesn’t it?

No. This fear has also spread in the course of globalization. All people buy the same things, all cities look the same, etc. From today’s perspective one can say: Yes, globalization has actually promoted standardization to a certain extent. But it has also led to a stronger emphasis on the uniqueness of the different cultures. Take Netflix for example: some of the most important shows are from Asia or South America. The leveler thesis has not been confirmed. It will not confirm itself with the AI ​​either.

And finally, what about the mother of all fears, which is: AI will take over – and we humans will at best be tolerated as pets?

I’m a big fan of science fiction, I know Matrix, Terminator and whatever they’re called. The fears expressed in these films are an overreaction. We humans will be in control. That could only change if there is a singularity when human intelligence and AI merge. If that ever happens, we’re at least 200 years away.