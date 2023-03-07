Home Business Despite inflation, Germans’ desire to travel is increasing again
Business

Despite inflation, Germans’ desire to travel is increasing again

by admin
Despite inflation, Germans’ desire to travel is increasing again

The inflation rate, also known as the inflation rate, provides information about how high or low inflation is at the moment.

All goods and services that are consumed or used by private households are used to determine the inflation rate. The European Central Bank (ECB) describes this as follows: “To calculate inflation, a fictitious basket of goods is put together. This basket of goods contains all the goods and services that private households consume or make use of over the course of a year. Each product in this cart has a price. This can change over time. The annual inflation rate is the price of the entire basket in a given month compared to the price of the basket in the same month of the previous year.”

See also  Deutsche Telekom sells Dutch mobile phones and strengthens alliance with Softbank

You may also like

Meloni: “Soon a woman at the Quirinale”. She...

Lufthansa Technik wants to return to the pre-corona...

Powell (Fed): “Ready to tighten pace if necessary,...

Media: China will set up the highest data...

Frugalist: This is how you can save money...

Volkswagen ID.2, the 25,000 euro electric car is...

That’s the size of the wage gap between...

European stocks uncertain, look to Powell. In Milan,...

The overall domestic spot corn futures price is...

Anna Alex invests in Trawa, the startup of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy