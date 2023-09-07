Despite interest rate turnaround – paying taxes early is not worthwhile in many cantons – News

Contents

Ten cantons are not paying interest on prepaid taxes in the current year. Conversely, they charge up to eight percent default interest if someone pays too late. Research by SRF shows that this will not change in 2024 either, despite the turnaround in interest rates in several cantons.

Author: Marco Schnurrenberger and Rahel Winkelmann

Pay taxes early – and get generous interest in return: That’s long gone. As a result of the negative interest rates, the federal government and the cantons have significantly reduced or even eliminated the discount for early payers.

Research by SRF now shows that despite the turnaround in interest rates, this does not happen in the opposite direction. In ten cantons there will be no interest on prepaid taxes in 2023 – just as little for direct federal taxes.

Appenzell Innerrhoden has the most

Even in cantons that pay interest in 2023, there is usually less than at banks. Paying early is only worthwhile in the canton of Appenzell Innerrhoden. This pays 1 percent. In Schwyz, Geneva and Basel-Stadt there are at least 0.5 percent.

That takes money away from the taxpayer.

Martin Mosler, tax expert at the Institute for Swiss Economic Policy, criticizes this as a grievance: “It takes money away from the taxpayer.” The cantons could polish up their finances in this way, but that is not the idea behind the system.

Several cantons will not give interest in 2024 either

When asked, four cantons confirmed that they would remain with 0 percent interest on prepaid taxes for 2024. These are Glarus, Freiburg, Valais and Neuchâtel. Other cantons are still hesitating – a decision will follow.

We are not a bank.

Zurich (2023: 0.25 percent), Appenzell Ausserrhoden (2023: 0.2 percent) and Zug (2023: 0 percent) are raising the interest rate for next year. The Zug Finance Director Heinz Tännler defends that this has not been done so far: “A canton is not a bank.” For a long time you had to shell out negative interest yourself. The cantons also have to look at their liquidity, says Tännler.

SNB sets the pace

In fact, the National Bank only said goodbye to negative interest rates last September. Since the SNB has meanwhile raised the key interest rate to 1.75 percent and further rate hikes could follow, the pressure on the cantons is likely to increase.

Critic Martin Mosler understands that the cantons cannot act as flexibly as banks when interest rates change. It is all the more surprising, however, that a kind of “interest differential business” has crept in in many places.

The cantons must also react when interest rates rise.

Mosler demands that the cantons correct this practice: “We see that default interest has increased in recent years because of the negative interest rates.” So now, in the opposite case, interest on prepaid taxes would also have to rise.

Even if other cantons were to comply with this requirement: Paying taxes early will probably not be worthwhile in many places in 2024 either. In view of the interest on arrears of around 5 percent, it is advisable not to pay the taxes too late.

