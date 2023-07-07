Despite praise for hard work: Tesla fires employees in Shanghai

A few weeks ago, Musk said the hard work of the employees in Shanghai warms his heart. picture alliance / CFOTO | CFOTO

Tesla is laying off some employees at the Gigafactory in Shanghai, like “Bloombergreported.

Five weeks ago, Elon Musk said their hard work “warmed his heart.”

Musk visited the factory late at night, capping a tour of China that also included meetings with government officials.

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues at Insider. This article has been automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article

Five weeks after Elon Musk praised the hard work of his employees at the Gigafactory in Shanghai, Tesla is now laying off some employees at the site. About it reported “Bloomberg„.

Musk visited the Gigafactory in Shanghai in late May as part of a two-day visit to China. This also included meetings with senior government officials and a sumptuous 16-course menu. The Chinese state newspaper “Global Times” published a Video by the richest person in the world delivering a late hour speech to his Tesla employees.

read too

Elon Musk has laid off thousands of employees on Twitter – they could now become a problem for his new competitor Threads

“It’s incredibly impressive how you’ve managed to overcome so many difficulties and challenges,” he began. “I just want to let you know that it warms my heart,” Musk said, patting his chest.

Before flying back to the US on a private jet, Musk also bought burgers and sodas for 100 Gigafactory workers.

The reason for the layoffs at Tesla is unclear

However, a few weeks after Musk’s visit, Tesla is laying off some of those employees. This is reported by “Bloomberg”, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter. The exact number of those released is not known. Some of those employees have been given the opportunity to transfer to another part of the factory, the sources said. Business Insider reached out to the company for comment but has not yet received a response.

Bloomberg reports that Tesla began notifying battery production workers of their layoffs earlier this week. This department accounts for fewer than 1000 of the Gigafactory’s 20,000 employees, as “Reuters“ informed.

The reason for these layoffs is also unclear. According to data from local trade group China Passenger Car Association, whichCNN‘ were quoted as saying that deliveries from Tesla’s Shanghai factory more than doubled in the second quarter of 2023. They accounted for more than half of global sales.

read too

subsidy fraud? Public prosecutors are investigating Wirelane founders

Six weeks before Musk’s visit in May, the Shanghai plant made the headlines. The reason for this is complaints some employees on social media. “Reuters‘ reported that her performance bonuses had been unfairly cut. Some Tesla employees even complained to Musk’s mother on Twitter.

Last year, Musk praised Chinese Tesla employees for until three in the morning work. Some of them had to sleep in the factoryto keep production going during the country’s strict COVID-19 lockdowns.

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

