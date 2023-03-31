The UK and EU have reportedly agreed to ban insurance for Russian oil cargoes. VCG/Getty Images

According to news outlet Bloomberg, Russia still uses Western shipping and insurance services for around half of its oil trade. And this is despite recent sanctions preventing Russia from using Western services unless crude oil falls below $60 (55,14 Euro) sold per barrel. Critics of the price cap say sanctions on shipping and insurance are ineffective.

Despite the cascade of sanctions against Russian oil suppliers, Russia has continued to use Western insurance and shipping services to transport about half of its oil supplies, according to Bloomberg.

Around 50 to 60 percent of Russia’s oil vessels are still insured with partners at International Group of P&I Clubs, the London-based marine insurance group, Bloomberg reported on Thursday. That’s in line with estimates by the Center for Research, Energy and Clean Air, which found that as of February this year, 60 percent of Russian tankers were still insured with Western providers, down only slightly from 80 percent in early 2022.

Tankers not insured through western providers could be insured by Russia itself or by unknown insurance companies, Bloomberg said. And that comes just months after the European Union imposed an import ban and imposed a price cap of $60 a barrel on Russian oil. This bans Russian crude oil from being transported by Western insurance and shipping services unless it is sold below that price limit.

However, critics claim that the price cap is ineffective and has little impact on Russia’s war revenue. Although the country appears to be reliant on Western insurance, by some estimates the bulk of Russian crude is still being sold above the price cap. The US Treasury estimates that up to 75 percent of Russian oil is being bought above the price limit, reports Bloomberg.

That’s because there’s no real way to enforce the price-coverage mechanism, says a US Treasury Department official. He estimates that Russia could potentially export up to 90 percent of its oil for more than $60 a barrel.

While insurers must verify that Russian oil shipments are selling for less than $60, verification could be as simple as asking oil suppliers to write a promise that they will honor price caps. There is also no penalty for false verification if insurers can show they had honest intentions.

Other estimates paint a different picture: the International Energy Agency praises the price cap mechanism and estimates that most of Russia’s crude is selling well below the $60 cap.

Russian energy executives have also warned of a more difficult year. The sanctions continue to have an impact, especially as the European Union considers lowering the cap on Russian oil prices.

Russia must focus on establishing its own marine insurance providers or finding an alternative to Western insurance, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.

“Under the current conditions, it is important to create new tools, new insurance and reinsurance systems that will be accepted by our customers and partners,” Novak added.

