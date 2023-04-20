Despite sanctions – Swiss company trades in Russian gold through subsidiary – News

Russian gold is traded diligently, despite sanctions. According to critics, loopholes in the Swiss law make this possible.

Is Switzerland creating a loophole in Western sanctions against Russia? A recent report by the Financial Times (FT) in London raises this question. In it, the financial newspaper reported on a subsidiary of the Swiss Open Mineral AG, which traded in Russian gold, even though Switzerland adopted the EU sanctions on gold and gold products last August.

According to that Report has the subsidiary, the Open Mineral Ltd, based in Abu Dhabi, imported US$44 million worth of Russian gold to the United Arab Emirates. The six deliveries took place between last August and January, as the Swiss company itself has confirmed to the British newspaper.

Loophole for companies?

“For us, this is clearly a way of circumventing sanctions,” says Robert Bachmann, raw materials expert at the NGO Public Eye. “The Federal Council does far too little to control the enforcement of the sanctions.” Companies would deliberately exploit this loophole.

Gretta Fenner, director of the Basel Institute on Governance, also harbors this suspicion. «A large market has collapsed for the Swiss commodity traders. And the temptation to legally circumvent the sanctions is of course very great,” she says.

Limited scope of sanctions

The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs Seco monitors whether companies in Switzerland are violating sanctions. The authority said on request that “Swiss law, including the Swiss sanctions provisions, is generally aimed at natural and legal persons in Switzerland”. “Legally independent subsidiaries” abroad are therefore not bound by the regulations.

Seco was unable to answer exactly when a company is considered legally independent. “The Seco examines each case individually due to the complexity that often prevails.” The authority did not comment directly on Open Mineral AG.

Company distinguishes itself from subsidiary

Open Mineral AG in Zug described the foreign subsidiary, which was registered in Abu Dhabi a year ago, as a “separate company” to the FT. Another word for “independent subsidiary”.

The commodity trader did not want to comment on the allegations against SRF News. In the newspaper report, Open Mineral AG said it takes the regulations very seriously and that steps have been taken “to confirm that Open Mineral Ltd. has not violated applicable law.”

Legend: Open Mineral AG’s Abu Dhabi subsidiary imported $44 million worth of Russian gold to the United Arab Emirates.

REUTERS/Alexander Manzyuk



The case shows that subsidiaries abroad can continue to trade in Russian gold despite sanctions if they are considered “legally independent”. Governance expert Fenner finds the terminology problematic: “It may be so in the law, but what is ‘legally independent’ by law is not necessarily effectively independent in reality.” It seems to her that this opens the door to commodities traders to circumvent the sanctions.

Public Eye’s Robert Bachmann fears the same thing. He therefore demands that the Federal Council enforce the sanctions more vigorously and that Parliament improve the legislation.