Despite sanctions – The business with Russian oil goes on – News

Corporations based in Switzerland are still buyers of Russian oil products. These transactions are not prohibited – but controversial.

Russian crude oil and refined products such as petrol and heating oil have been banned in the West since the outbreak of the Ukraine war. Imports to Europe by sea are prohibited. Outside Europe, the oil can only be traded at a maximum price of 60 dollars per barrel.

Switzerland has also joined these sanctions. Nevertheless, companies based in Switzerland are still buyers of Russian oil products.

This is shown by research by the “Financial Times” based on Russian customs data. The trading group Gunvor, which operates in western Switzerland, for example, purchased oil products from Russia worth 540 million dollars between January and April. This makes him the eighth largest customer worldwide.

The commodity trader Vitol, also active in western Switzerland, is said to have a goods value of around 400 million dollars and is in 10th place.

Trade reduced by up to 90 percent

The companies based in Geneva do not confirm the numbers to SRF. Gunvor calls them too high. Its own data showed that the company purchased products worth $330 million during the period in question. Since the beginning of the war, Gunvor has stopped trading in Russian crude oil and reduced its trade in petroleum products by more than 80 percent – making it one of the smaller traders today.

Commodity trader Vitol also writes that Russian activities have been reduced. Volumes of traded Russian crude oil and products have fallen by over 90 percent and are now minimal.

With the sanctions, the already very opaque sector has become even more opaque and dangerous.

The deal is still morally questionable, says Robert Bachmann of the NGO Public Eye. The actual goal of the sanctions – to limit the income of the Russian state – is achieved up to a certain point. “The problem is simply that with the sanctions, the already very opaque sector, the commodity trading center, has become even more opaque and dangerous.”

Commodity expert Cornelia Meyer confirms that the sanctions could also have negative consequences. Because Russian oil is still being traded on the global market – simply via detours. About China and India, who buy oil at a discount, but do not comply with the sanctions regulations”.

India in particular has refined a lot of oil and then sells it on to Europe as Indian oil. In fact, monthly shipments of Russian crude oil to India and China by sea have multiplied since the Ukraine war broke out in early 2022.

This has made monitoring the industry more difficult, says Bachmann. “Public Eye” sees the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco) as a duty. Anyone who trades in Russian oil has to prove in other countries that the price cap is being adhered to and keep the relevant contracts – this does not apply in Switzerland. “With the really bad experiences we’ve had with commodity companies over the past ten years and more, that’s far from enough,” says Seco.

The federal government, on the other hand, says that these documentation requirements are not legally binding for companies. And further: “Due to the close international integration of the industry, Switzerland has refrained from publishing additional documentation requirements of its own.”

