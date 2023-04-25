Despite success: The rating of the British N26 rival Revolut is crumbling

Shareholders of the best-known European fintech lower the value of their stake. Also: Apple triumphs over Epic Games and second round of layoffs at Disney.

Nikolay Storonsky has built up one of the most important European fintechs with the British neobank Revolut. Revolut only reported its first profitable year in March. Bloomberg / Getty Images

Good morning! While you slept, work continued elsewhere in the digital scene.

The top topics:

One of the shareholders of the British fintech Revolut reduced the value of its stake by 46 percent. An investment fund managed by Schroders announced a £4.7million write-down in its 2022 results published on April 17. The writedown follows another announcement last month that Triplepoint Venture Growth had slashed the value of its stake in Revolut by 15 percent.

Revolut itself did not want to speculate about the current rating. A statement emailed to Bloomberg agency said: “Since our last funding round, in which we were valued at $33 billion, Revolut has continued to perform strongly across all of its markets, continuing to hire and expand and reported its first full year of profitability.” But since Revolut raised $800 million in 2021 at a valuation of $33 billion, the startup world at large has slumped: the UK fintech sector saw investment fall in 2022 by $22 billion to $17 billion. [Mehr bei Bloomberg]

On start-up scene: So far, quantum computers have been used almost exclusively in the laboratory. That’s what the physicist and management consultant wants Alexander Glätzle change with his Munich startup. Planqc builds the new computers to be able to sell them to the industry. How they stand out from the competition and even Google and IBM our colleague Georg Räth found out. [Mehr bei Gründerszene+]

And here are the other headlines of the night:

Apple has another legal win against the game maker on Monday Epic Games won. A federal court upheld a 2021 ruling that concluded Apple’s App Store did not violate antitrust laws. The new ruling is yet another setback for Epic, which lost an estimated $400 million or more in annual revenue from its Fortnite video game because it can no longer be found on Apple devices. Epic had complained that the App Store charged a 30 percent commission for in-game transactions. [Mehr bei Bloomberg und The Information]

Disney is going through another round of layoffs this week. The company plans to reduce its workforce by a total of 7,000 employees and save $5.5 billion in costs this year. The current cuts follow a first round in March that shut down Disney’s still relatively new Metaverse division. Disney expects a third round of cuts before the summer. [Mehr bei The Information]

Tesla raised its investment forecast for 2023 on Monday: the electric car maker is ramping up production at its factories to capitalize on rising interest in electric vehicles. The US company intends to spend between USD 7 and 9 billion this year instead of the previously forecast USD 6 to 8 billion. [Mehr bei Reuters]

Cryptocurrencies: According to Standard Chartered analyst Geoff Kendrick, crypto winter is over — and Bitcoin could reach the $100,000 mark by the end of next year. Tech investor Chamath Palihapitiya, on the other hand, said in a recent podcast episode: “Crypto is dead in America.” Two years ago, Palihapitiya was still of the opinion that Bitcoin had replaced gold and would rise to a value of $200,000. Despite these conflicting opinions, the actual value of the digital currency is currently just under the $30,000 mark. Bitcoin is back up 66 percent since the beginning of the year after heavy losses. [Mehr bei CNBC und CNBC]

Zoom has to deal with a legal dispute: A Japanese medium-sized company of the same name is suing the US video service provider for trademark infringement. The Californians should no longer be allowed to use the “Zoom” brand as before. The preliminary amount in dispute is $400,000. In addition, the Americans should compensate for the damage that has occurred or will occur. So far, they have not responded to warnings, so the Japanese company accuses them. [Mehr bei Handelsblattbusiness/livingpackets-versandbox-startup”>]

Our reading tip on Gründerszene: The tense economic situation forced the Berlin express delivery service Considerable to austerity measures in recent months. 8,000 jobs have been cut since April last year. [Mehr bei Gründerszenebusiness/livingpackets-versandbox-startup”>]

Don’t want to miss anything? Then subscribe our start-up scene newsletter! It appears every morning at 8:30 a.m. and brings you all the important news straight to your inbox.

Happy Tuesday!

Your Gründerszene editors