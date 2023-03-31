Home Business Despite the bank tremors, companies can access loans more easily
Despite the bank tremors, companies can access loans more easily

Despite the bank tremors, companies can access loans more easily
Despite the bank tremors, companies can access loans more easily

According to the survey, the current bank quake is not leading to a credit crunch

Despite the turmoil surrounding Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse, fewer companies are struggling to get loans. This is the result of a survey by the Ifo Institute. It is still not that easy for micro-enterprises and the self-employed.

TDespite worries about a new financial crisis as a result of the turbulence surrounding the Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse, German companies are not feeling the credit crunch. On the contrary: it has even become easier for them to obtain new loans. Only 22.7 percent of those companies that are currently conducting negotiations reported reluctance on the part of the banks in March, as the Munich Ifo Institute announced on Friday in its quarterly survey. In December it was still 30.0 percent.

“The turbulence at some international banks has had no effect on lending in Germany,” said Klaus Wohlrabe, head of Ifo surveys. “Companies are also gradually adjusting to the new interest rate environment,” he added. Since the European Central Bank (ECB) is combating high inflation with rising key interest rates, borrowing costs have risen noticeably in recent months.

The decrease in credit constraints is also due to industry. The proportion of businesses complaining about reticent banks in March fell from 27.8 to 17.3 percent. There was also a noticeable decline among service providers, from 34.6 to 26.5 percent. In wholesale and retail (15.9 and 22.1 percent respectively) and in construction (26.9 percent) the figures have remained almost unchanged.

“Micro-enterprises and the self-employed continue to be affected much more severely,” the Ifo researchers found. Around 40 percent of the companies reported that it is difficult to get credit. In the event industry it is even 50 percent.

The bankruptcy of the Californian Silicon Valley Bank and the turbulence surrounding the major Swiss bank Credit Suisse have fueled fears of a financial crisis 2.0 on the markets. Therefore, clues are being sought as to whether a credit crunch is looming like in 2008/09, i.e. insufficient lending to the real economy, which could throw a spanner in the works.

