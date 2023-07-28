Despite the “Barbie” film: Doll sales are declining

Barbie had the biggest opening weekend at the US box office this year with $162 million. Warner Bros. Pictures

Sales of Barbie dolls and related products have declined in the first half of 2023, according to Mattel officials.

And this despite the fact that the doll was catapulted back into the limelight by Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” film.

Still, July sales are higher than last year so far, and the film’s impact will last for years to come.

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie may be a box office hit, but doll sales are still down for parent company Mattel. In the first six months of 2023, the Barbie brand generated $459.6 million in gross revenue worldwide, down 23 percent from the same period in 2022. Gross billing amounts are billed to customers amounts presented and do not include the effect of sales adjustments such as trade rebates.

Ahead of its theatrical release, Barbie’s sales weren’t too bad, with $282.7 million in gross sales for the three months ended June 30, down just 7 percent from the same corresponds to the period of the previous year. Mattel said that despite the decline in gross receipts for Barbie, sales for the Disney Princess, Disney Frozen and Monster High franchises helped strengthen the doll category overall.

Film created a “halo effect” for Barbie

CFO Anthony DiSilvestro said Wednesday at the company’s earnings press conference that Barbie’s POS, that is, retailers’ actual sales, fell in the “low double-digits” year over year in the second quarter, but turned positive in July have. DiSilvestro said this was because promotions were moved to the second half of the year to better align with the film’s release.

Mattel executives spoke about how the film ultimately catapulted the doll into the limelight, gave the company the opportunity to collaborate with other brands, and created a “halo effect” for Barbie that’s impact on sales is expected to last for years.

The brand has reached a new level of cultural relevance

CEO Ynon Kreiz said the Barbie range of toys and movie-related products sold out “really quickly” and that more items were to come. Mattel stated that in addition to releasing a soundtrack, the company has partnered for more than 165 consumer products related to the film, which are displayed in thousands of stores around the world.

“The success of the Barbie film is a milestone for Mattel and a showcase for the brand’s cultural resonance,” said Richard Dickson, Mattel COO. “As we’ve seen, the success goes well beyond the film.” “Seeing the world playing with Barbie, whether it’s our toys, fashion, accessories or content,” continued Dickson, “there is no doubt that the brand has reached a new level of cultural relevance.”

Less than a week after its worldwide theatrical release, “Barbie” has already broken a number of box office records. The film had the biggest opening weekend at the US box office this year, earning $162 million (about 147.7 million euros) and grossed an additional $194 million (about 177.02 million euros) internationally. It was also the biggest opening weekend ever achieved by a female director.

