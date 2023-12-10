Despite the budget crisis, the federal government supports LNG terminals

It states that it is unlikely that the guarantee will become due, as the Federal Network Agency has already promised the gas network operator Gascade that it will be able to recoup the construction and additional costs through the network fees. This transfer to network fees is common. Holm viewed the commitment as the reason why the federal government is sticking with the terminal. “The federal government is in too deep financially, the risk of an investment worth billions being ruined is great.” The terminal is not needed to ensure security of supply.

