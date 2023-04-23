Despite the scandals, the bank apprenticeship is in demand

“The call of money lures”: Despite the series of scandals, the bank apprenticeship is in demand Crises and negative headlines have damaged the public image of banks in recent years. But their apprenticeships are as popular with young people as ever. how come

The KV apprenticeship on the bench is popular with young people. Symbol picture: Sandra Ardizzone

In recent years, the Swiss financial center has been shaken up by several crises and countless negative headlines. The collapse of Credit Suisse is only the most recent case. Has the reputation of the banking apprenticeship suffered as a result? A look at the apprenticeship certificate at berufsberatung.ch shows that this is not the case: there are just two open bank commercial apprenticeships in eastern Switzerland for the start in summer 2023, one at the St.Galler Kantonalbank, the other at Migros Bank. A total of 78 commercial apprenticeships are currently available in our region for this summer.