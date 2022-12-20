Home Business Destination in the sights of the EU Antitrust: possible fine of 11.8 million dollars
Destination in the sights of the EU Antitrust: possible fine of 11.8 million dollars

Destination in the sights of the EU Antitrust: possible fine of 11.8 million dollars

Meta could face an $11.8 billion fine. The European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, said Meta violated EU antitrust rules by distorting competition in online ad markets.

The Commission has contested Meta’s bundling of the Facebook Marketplace service, which allows users to list items for sale, with its own personal social network, Facebook, a deal the EU fears may have given it a “substantial distribution advantage that competitors cannot match”. Margrethe Vestager, Commission vice-president in charge of competition policy, said the link between Facebook and Marketplace gives users “no choice but to access Facebook Marketplace”. “We also fear that Meta has imposed unfair trading terms by allowing it to use data from competing online ad services,” Vestager said in a statement. “If confirmed, Meta’s practices would be illegal under our competition rules.” Tim Lamb, EMEA competition manager at Meta, said: “The European Commission’s claims are baseless.” “We will continue to work with regulators to demonstrate that our product innovation is pro-consumer and pro-competitive,” he added.

