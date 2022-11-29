He has been able to exploit the passion of foreign tourists for luxury proposals in our country. Now Destination Italia, the largest Italian TravelTech which is a leader in experiential incoming tourism in the Luxury B2B segment, is aiming to further grow on the merger with Portale Sardegna, the Online Travel Agency specialized in the incoming tourism sector for Sardinia. Both companies are listed on Euronext Growth Milan. A binding agreement was recently signed for the merger by incorporation of Portale Sardegna into Destination Italia with the aim of creating a leading group in the Italian incoming sector, capable of competing in the international B2B and B2C markets in various segments, including High quality luxury, through the creation of economies of scale and the enhancement of corporate assets and technological know-how present in the two realities.

There is no shortage of room to grow. However, the perception of Italy abroad needs to be improved. «Our country is the most desired destination by foreign tourists – explains Dina Ravera, reference shareholder of Destination Italia: -. There are many surveys that indicate this type of preference but then those questioned when asked “Why don’t you go to Italy?” they answer that they are held back by fear of disorganization and lack of security».

Part of this perception is also linked to the reception facilities on site. «Unfortunately, in our country there is a great fragmentation of tour operators who don’t form a team and are in competition with each other – explains Dina Ravera -. With this operation, which we hope will be the first of a long series, we are carrying out a great managerial and aggregation action».

The goal is to integrate different local realities making them all feel protagonists and the operation on Portale Sardegna is an event that will be replicated in other realities. «We will try to work with local and national public institutions – says Dina Ravera -. There must be a common goal because enhancing tourism in our country means offering more growth also for the GDP».

What could the institutions do now to improve Italy’s attractiveness? «There are many measures that could be introduced – says Dina Ravera -. To give an example, it could be useful to work on visas: there are many wealthy countries such as the Middle East and Central Asia whose citizens have to wait months to obtain authorization to enter Italy for tourism. In other parts of Europe this is not the case and the procedures are very fast and therefore much simpler. For our country this is a barrier which, if demolished, would lead to more visits by high-spending tourists, willing to spend even one million euros on vacation”.

So the sector offers enormous opportunities. Destination Italia and Portale Sardegna share the same vision: to combine two important companies for Italy, and start the merger process that will lead the Group to become an international market maker, able to compete on the global stage of Travel Tech with the big player in terms of scale, technology, B2B and B2C customer portfolio and focus on the Luxury Travel segment, with a unique bouquet of tourist experiences in Italy.

The main source of competitive advantage of the combined entity will be generated by the market, technological and industrial synergies that will be created with the Transaction.

In market terms, the complementarity between the two companies takes the form of great cross-selling opportunities: Destination Italia has over 1,000 customers (International Tour Operators), travelers from over 100 countries and a network of 10,000 local tourism service providers; Portale Sardegna brings over 2.98 million unique users per year and the network of Local Experts. The strength of the new group will consist in the ability to intercept greater flows of foreign tourists, increase the frequency of purchases of the “Italian tourist product”, de-seasonalize demand, enhance the whole Italian territory and not just the top destinations and, above all, raise the value medium of travel with the proposition of exclusive, tailor-made experiences.

The technological portfolio of the two companies is also highly synergistic. On the part of Destination Italia, the ability to automate reservations (machine learning), the machine-to-machine (xml) distribution channel and strong skills in business intelligence allow it to broker and manage massive reservations by international Tour Operators, together to the tens of thousands of tourist services on the Italian territory; by Portale Sardegna, the technologies and skills mentioned above complement the Group’s technological assets.