Destroyed fiber optic cables: The underestimated consequences of “blind dredging” B: nobody knows where which lines are”

According to Versicherung VHV, cable and line damage is one of the most common types of damage in civil engineering. Communication lines such as fiber optic or telephone cables accounted for 57 percent of these problems. According to a report by the insurance company, there are an estimated 100,000 cases of cable and line damage with compensation payments of more than 500 million euros – this does not include deductibles and unreported damage. Cable damage often has far-reaching consequences. Lufthansa customers felt this in February. The airline’s IT system collapsed after an excavator shovel accidentally damaged four fiber optic lines on the railway line between Kassel and Frankfurt am Main. The flights of thousands of passengers with connections via Frankfurt started late or were canceled altogether.

