Destroyed pipeline: These photos point to a Chinese ship

Following the damage to the Balticconnector pipeline in the Baltic Sea, Finnish investigators assume that the damage was caused by a large anchor from a Chinese container ship.

Photos taken by the criminal police show a trail that is one and a half to four meters wide and leads to the site of damage to the gas pipe.

An anchor was found a few meters away, which probably caused the trace and the damage, said Risto Lohi from the Finnish Criminal Investigation Department at a press conference on Tuesday.

In the case of the damaged Baltic Sea pipeline, the Finnish criminal police have now published photos for the first time. According to investigators, it shows the damage caused by a large anchor from a Chinese container ship.

A drag trail one and a half to four meters wide can be seen on the seabed, leading to the damage to the gas pipeline, said Risto Lohi from the Finnish Criminal Investigation Department at a press conference on Tuesday. An anchor was found a few meters away, which probably caused the trace and the damage. It is believed that the Hong Kong-flagged ship Newnew Polar Bear caused the damage. At the press conference, Lohi explained that the ship had been contacted several times but had not been willing to cooperate.

Background to the investigation: On October 8th, the operators of the Balticconnector gas pipeline discovered damage to the pipeline after a sudden drop in pressure. It runs between Inkoo in Finland and Paldiski in Estonia through the Gulf of Finland in the eastern part of the Baltic Sea. It is still unclear whether it was an accident or deliberate sabotage.

The photos of the damaged pipeline – and the possible cause, an anchor

According to the Finnish investigators From where the anchor was found, a narrow drag mark can be seen, which is the same size as the part that connects the anchor to the chain. According to Lohi, the anchor was recovered on Tuesday morning. It therefore shows traces that indicate that it had contact with the pipeline.

