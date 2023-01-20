[Kyodo News Agency, January 20]Japan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications announced on the 20th that the national consumer price index for December 2022 (100 in 2020, excluding fresh food) was 104.1, an increase of 4.0% over the same period last year. This is the largest year-on-year increase since December 1981, a 41-year high, for inflation sustained by the second oil crisis. The index has risen for 16 consecutive months. In view of the rising resource prices against the background of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the surge in imported raw materials caused by the depreciation of the yen, food and energy prices continue to rise, putting pressure on the household economy.

In terms of specific categories, energy rose by 15.2%. Electricity charges and city gas charges rose by 21.3% and 33.3% respectively, and gasoline charges also rose by 1.6%.

Food prices excluding fresh food rose 7.4 percent. Food and beverages outside the home, where large chain stores have announced price increases, rose by 5.8%, and dairy products such as eggs and eggs, which were affected by the sharp rise in feed prices and bird flu, rose by 9.0%.

The person in charge of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said that “the rise is expanding to many categories.” The person in charge expects that in February 2023, food will usher in a new wave of price increases, some power companies will increase electricity rates, and railway fares will also be adjusted. “We will pay close attention to future price trends.”

At the same time, the average national consumer price index for 2022 will be 102.1, an increase of 2.3% over the previous year. If the impact of the consumption tax increase is excluded, the increase is the highest in 31 years since 1991, exceeding the target set by the Bank of Japan for an increase of 2% over the previous year. (Finish)