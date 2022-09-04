New cool products will be tested for free for the first time, and many high-quality talents will share their unique life experiences. Come to Sina Public Test and experience the most cutting-edge, most interesting and fun products in various fields~! Download the client and get exclusive benefits!

This article comes from cnBeta

According to a source, the iPhone 14 Pro will have a unique behavior on the lock screen and major changes to the status bar, thanks to its always-on display. The sources behind the latest wave of information claim that the iPhone 14 Pro’s display cutout will look like it will have a unified “pill” at the top of the display, rather than two distinct punch holes.

iOS 16’s lock screen feature will interact directly with the iPhone 14 Pro’s always-on display, featuring depth effects and color integration with notifications and wallpapers.

The iPhone 14 Pro’s status bar is also said to be changing due to the increased available space at the top of the display, moving the cellular signal indicator to the left, and re-implementing full-width lock screens and notification centers when the device is locked Battery status bar.

The source shared several graphics purportedly based on Apple’s information on the MacRumors forum, illustrating some of the iPhone 14 Pro’s software changes, and has since provided further information. The iPhone 14 Pro will apparently have the following features and specific changes.

The background of the lock screen wallpaper with depth effect will be removed, the background will be completely dimmed when the display is in always-on mode, and the foreground will be tinted with edge highlights according to user customization.

Gadgets will be visible on the always-on display, but will fade in and out at set intervals that users won’t notice to prevent OLED pixels from burning out.

What is displayed on the always-on lock screen and the fully illuminated lock screen must be configured in the same way and cannot be separated, which means they must share the same wallpaper, color choices, fonts and widgets, the always-on display itself Core visual elements can be customized independently.

Notifications will be part of the always-on display experience on the iPhone 14 Pro, just like on a normal lock screen, and notifications will scroll in from the bottom each time and remain visible for a tiny 10 seconds. Once the display is woken up, notifications will animate from the bottom and enter user-defined settings for how notifications are rendered on the lock screen (such as count, stack, or list).

Apple may also allow users to enable a notification counter at the bottom of the always-on display.

Apple is also said to be planning to release an update, such as iOS 16.0.1 or 16.1, shortly after the iPhone 14 Pro launches, which will include fixes for the device’s always-on display and wallpaper issues. While the company is now in the final stages of development on the feature, it is said to have encountered some bugs and is enlisting software engineers from various teams, including the Apple Watch, to complete the always-on display experience before launch.

The iPhone 14 Pro lineup is expected to be revealed at Apple’s “Far out” event on Wednesday, September 7. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro will likely be available for pre-order on Friday, September 9, and will begin arriving to customers on Friday, September 16.