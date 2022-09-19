Home Business Detroit Motor Show, the most interesting news of the 2022 edition
Business

by admin
The new Ford Mustang shines, but that’s not all. American brands were present, many of which belong to the Stellantis group. The review will be open until 25 September.
The Detroit Auto Show despite the two-year hiatus seems to have returned to the glories of the past or almost. If the 2022 edition represented the dress rehearsal to understand if a review in the American car capital had its own reason, the answer was positive. The opening dates have been changed from January to September to avoid the insidious coincidence with the most important hitech fair in the world, the Ces in Las Vegas, the most classic of the American shows that opened on September 14 in the presence of the American president Joe Biden, but also by the CEO of the Stellantis group Carlos Tavares. A good sign for the organizers that for 2023 they plan to increase the number of participating brands, especially among Europeans. The challenge has started.

