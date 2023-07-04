Deutsche Bahn: Also the Pro Bahn passenger association for breaking up

Economy advance of the monopolies commission

Also passenger association for breaking up the Deutsche Bahn

Logo of Deutsche Bahn in Hanover – the group has been struggling with delays and construction sites for years

Source: dpa/Moritz Frankenberg

The Monopolies Commission had spoken out in favor of splitting up Deutsche Bahn. Now the passenger association Pro Bahn joins the demand. The company form AG is not suitable for operating passenger transport satisfactorily.

The Pro Bahn passenger association has spoken out in favor of splitting up Deutsche Bahn. “We have been calling for the separation of network and operations for a long time,” said his national chairman Detlef Neuß to the editorial network Germany (RND). He demanded that the network, energy, station and service areas should be merged and converted into a company form geared towards the common good.

“From our point of view, the company form AG is not suitable for operating public passenger transport on the rails satisfactorily as a service of general interest for passengers,” says Neuß. This can only succeed if the corporate divisions are no longer obliged to work for profit.

The “Allianz pro Schiene” association, on the other hand, warned against narrowing the discussion: “Increasing the quality and capacity of the network must be the top priority,” said its head of transport policy, Andreas Geißler, the RND. “Narrowing it down to the question of infrastructure doesn’t help.” One sees the planned public-interest-oriented infrastructure division (InfraGo) as an opportunity to make the rail network fit again.

The Monopolies Commission, which advises the federal government on competition issues, spoke out in favor of splitting up Deutsche Bahn on Tuesday in order to achieve more competition on the rails and thus improve quality. The new network company should be oriented towards the common good. The requirement is not new; the Monopolies Commission had often advocated a split in recent years.

Support for the proposal also came from the CDU/CSU in the Bundestag. “The DB holding must be dissolved,” said its spokesman for transport policy, Ulrich Lange, the RND. The traffic light should take the proposal of the Monopolies Commission to heart. “With her little reform, which leaves practically everything as it was, she won’t achieve anything,” said Lange.

