Almost one million euros in basic salary and a massive bonus: Bahn boss Richard Lutz received significantly more money in 2022 than in the pandemic years. Other board members also earned significantly more.

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

Richard Lutz received a bonus of more than one million euros, the year before there were no bonuses

Bancestor Richard Lutz received more than twice as much money from his company last year as in the previous year. According to the annual report published on Thursday, the remuneration of the CEO was 2.24 million euros. His base salary was almost 970,000 euros. Added to this was a bonus of more than 1.26 million euros.

Infrastructure board member Berthold Huber ended up with a total remuneration of 1.41 million euros (2021: 662,000 euros), HR board member Martin Seiler earned 1.39 million euros (2021: 659,000 euros).

A performance-related bonus was paid to all Management Board members in the past year. According to the annual reports, the board members did not receive such bonuses in 2021 and 2020.

also read

In 2022, Deutsche Bahn was struggling with numerous infrastructure problems and poor punctuality. The group is currently negotiating with the EVG union about a new collective agreement for around 180,000 employees. The EVG demands at least 650 euros more per month for all employees or twelve percent more money for the upper wage groups. Among other things, Deutsche Bahn has offered to raise wages in two steps by a total of five percent. In addition, one-time payments of a total of 2500 euros were promised. The EVG rejects this.

also read Advertorial WORLD money check

Lutz was relaxed about the collective bargaining. “My view of the collective bargaining round is relatively calm.” The warning strike on Monday hurt. He regrets the restrictions for customers. But he is confident that this time too a “reasonable and responsible solution can be found together with the EVG”.

Bahn needs 45,000,000,000 euros for investments

On Thursday, during the presentation of the business figures for 2022, Lutz spoke about the condition of the rails in Germany: “The railway infrastructure is in a critical condition and cannot meet the demands for quality and capacity.”

Transport Minister Volker Wissing has repeatedly emphasized that the federal government will make every euro available to the group in the coming year that it needs to expand the capacity of the rail network. “And then we will also look at the same for 2025,” said the FDP politician. A few days ago, the coalition committee put the financial requirements of Deutsche Bahn at 45 billion euros by 2027. The money is to come in part from the truck toll, which will be increased for this.

also read

Bahn boss Lutz was pleased with the compromise. Financing will be simplified and construction projects accelerated. Nevertheless, it is controversial whether the funds are sufficient to reduce the investment backlog that has lasted for years.

General renovations on particularly important routes should soon ensure noticeable improvements in operational processes. In the summer of 2024, things will start on the Riedbahn between Frankfurt and Mannheim, a main artery in the rail network. General renovation means: The route will be completely closed for several months, but will then be completely renewed during this time – even the parts that might still have a few years left. By 2030, a high-performance network is to be created between the major German cities that will meet demand.

Punctuality and reliability should increase significantly with the first renovated routes. However, during the period of full closures, passengers will face considerable restrictions in the form of rail replacement services and long diversions.

Despite all the problems, demand for long-distance transport is growing. Deutsche Bahn expects around 155 million passengers in the ICE and IC trains this year. That would be a passenger record in long-distance traffic. Around 132 million travelers were transported there last year. In the previous record year 2019 there were 151 million.

also read Münster-Osnabrück Airport

According to the coalition agreement, the federal government wants to double the number of passengers in long-distance rail transport by 2030 compared to 2015. “Bahn is in a fortunate situation because customers are queuing. Passenger traffic is constantly increasing, and freight traffic could also continue to increase,” said Wissing. In terms of punctuality in long-distance transport, Lutz is aiming for a rate of “well above 70 percent” for 2023.

The economic situation at Deutsche Bahn remains tense. In operational business, the state-owned group was back in the black in 2022. The bottom line was a loss of around 227 million euros. The fact that the minus was not greater was due to the logistics subsidiary DB Schenker, which achieved record results. The subsidiary made a profit of around 1.8 billion euros before interest and taxes (EBIT).

The group is currently examining a possible sale of Schenker “with an open mind”. With the expected proceeds in the billions, the main aim is to reduce the level of debt. Net financial debt including leasing liabilities was 28.8 billion euros. According to CFO Levin Holle, the mountain of debt could grow to around 33 billion euros in 2023. He expects a group-wide minus of around one billion euros in the operating area for 2023.