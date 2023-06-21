Economy Deutsche Bahn

Collective bargaining failed – now there is a risk of indefinite strikes

As of: 11:52 p.m. | Reading time: 2 minutes

The EVG has been negotiating with Deutsche Bahn since the end of February

Source: Thomas Banneyer/dpa

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

After the negotiation marathon in the past week, a collective bargaining agreement at Deutsche Bahn seemed within reach. Instead, there is now a risk of a restless summer for all passengers. In addition to a strike, an arbitration procedure is also conceivable.

An indefinite strike is threatening Deutsche Bahn in the coming days and weeks. The collective bargaining between the federally-owned group and the railway and transport union (EVG) has burst.

“The Central Tariff Commission of the EVG declared the negotiations with Deutsche Bahn on Wednesday evening to have failed after a long and very intensive discussion,” said the EVG. The term of the collective agreement is too long and the wage increase offered is too low and too late.

The federal executive board of the EVG will decide on how to proceed on Thursday in Berlin, said EVG negotiator Kristian Loroch. In the afternoon, EVG and Bahn continued their talks in Berlin. Strikes are now possible, but arbitration proceedings are also conceivable. Deutsche Bahn criticized the termination of collective bargaining by the EVG.

also read

The union negotiates for around 230,000 employees at around 50 rail and bus companies, including around 180,000 at Deutsche Bahn. In the meantime, the EVG has targeted wage agreements with several private competitors of the state-owned company. The agreements with the Transdev Group, for example, include a total wage increase of 420 euros and inflation compensation premiums of around 1000 euros or more, with a term of the collective agreement of 21 months.

Bahn: “The EVG throws away an almost finished degree”

The EVG had originally demanded twelve percent more wages, but at least 650 euros more per month – for a period of twelve months. According to the last published status, Deutsche Bahn offered up to twelve percent more wages for a period of 24 months. This would be ten percent more for middle incomes and eight percent more for higher incomes. In addition, there would be 2,850 euros to compensate for inflation later this year.

also read

Deutsche Bahn accused the EVG committees of not being willing to compromise. “The EVG throws away an almost completed degree and sets everything to zero just before the finish. An agreement was within reach, 140 pages of collective bargaining text have already been completed,” said DB HR Director Martin Seiler. “We negotiated intensively, fought hard and reached many partial agreements. That’s all off the table now.” Deutsche Bahn asked the EVG to quickly come to a good solution. Deutsche Bahn remains open to talks and negotiations.