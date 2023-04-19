Deutsche Bahn condemns action as “completely useless and unnecessary”

The railway and transport union has announced another warning strike for this Friday. Deutsche Bahn sharply criticized the action.

This Friday, travelers and commuters will again have to face far-reaching restrictions. The railway and transport union (EVG) has called for a warning strike. Deutsche Bahn (DB) has condemned the recent action as “completely useless and unnecessary”. Friday is the day of the week with the most travel, and the warning strike is hitting many commuters “particularly hard,” explained DB HR Director Martin Seiler on Wednesday. The EVG have “completely lost measure and middle” and rely “only on riots”.

Seiler accused the union of carrying out its competition with the Union of German Locomotive Drivers (GDL) “at the expense of the passengers”. “That’s not serious.” The warning strike is a “pure member acquisition campaign”.

Next round of negotiations on Tuesday

The EVG has called for a warning strike on Friday at DB and 48 other railway companies. “We assume that nothing will work,” said EVG negotiator Cosima Ingenschay. With the warning strike, the union wants to increase the pressure on DB: the third round of negotiations with the group in the wage dispute is scheduled for Tuesday.

The EVG demands wage increases of twelve percent for a period of twelve months, but at least 650 euros per month as a social component. The union rejects one-off payments.

The railway offer

DB submitted an initial offer, which EVG rejected as unacceptable. It provided five percent more wages in two steps, as well as inflation compensation premiums totaling 2,500 euros. Deutsche Bahn proposes a term of 27 months.







At the weekend, the DB described the arbitration recommendation for the public sector as “orientation” for collective bargaining with the EVG. The recommendation provides for inflation compensation of 3,000 euros and from March next year at least 340 euros more monthly salary.