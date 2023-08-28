Deutsche Bahn goods division DB Cargo: “A sick system”

“Individual wagon transport is not rocket science,” says Johannes Marg. If he manages to work profitably as a rail career changer, then other people should be able to do the same. Marg is a trained bookseller, slipped into the railway world after studying business administration. He has been in charge of the circular railways for seven years. In Minden he uses the freight train primarily for disposal traffic, the transport of waste. To do this, waste disposal companies collect metals, glass and scrap from the commissioning municipalities and companies, pack them into special wagons at various loading points and send them across the country to waste incineration plants.

