As can be heard from industry circles, the railway is therefore considering awarding the order for the replacement buses for the corridors to one or a handful of private companies in order to maintain the quality as far as possible. This is also the wish of some companies or the Association for Local Rail Transport. However, it is also being discussed that the railway company itself could try to procure additional buses and drivers. The search for drivers in particular is likely to be difficult. In Baden-Württemberg alone, the first core area of ​​the corridor, there are 1,500 drivers missing.