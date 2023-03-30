Home Business Deutsche Bahn is looking for 2000 bus drivers – the largest rail replacement service in history
Business

Deutsche Bahn is looking for 2000 bus drivers – the largest rail replacement service in history

by admin
Deutsche Bahn is looking for 2000 bus drivers – the largest rail replacement service in history

As can be heard from industry circles, the railway is therefore considering awarding the order for the replacement buses for the corridors to one or a handful of private companies in order to maintain the quality as far as possible. This is also the wish of some companies or the Association for Local Rail Transport. However, it is also being discussed that the railway company itself could try to procure additional buses and drivers. The search for drivers in particular is likely to be difficult. In Baden-Württemberg alone, the first core area of ​​the corridor, there are 1,500 drivers missing.

See also  New credit of 4.9 trillion yuan in the first month of the year released a strong signal of accelerated economic recovery_中证网

You may also like

Cashburners: the Gorillas Story – new podcast at...

Stock exchanges: Europe starts positive, eyes on macro...

That’s not normal!

The Gattinoni Group towards one billion in revenues

AI: Elon Musk and tech elite call for...

Renewable energies, the EU agreement after 15 hours...

This Super Saver Puts His Entire Salary Aside...

6 Ways To Create The Perfect Sleep Environment

net income 1.7 billion, dividend of 71 cents

ECB key interest rates: Banks expect two more...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy