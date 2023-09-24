Deutsche Bahn: Massive job cuts at DB Cargo

Sigrid Nikutta, DB board member for freight transport and chairwoman of DB Cargo. dpa

Railway board member Sigrid Nikutta is planning major job cuts at the group subsidiary DB Cargo. According to EVG, 1,800 employees will be affected by the measures. Nikutta only assured in July that there would be no cuts in thousands of jobs. Now things are apparently different.

When asked, Deutsche Bahn did not deny the figure and referred to ongoing discussions with the company’s committees.

The basis for the dismantling is a white paper that the management consultancy Roland Berger worked on for several months. Business Insider knows the contents of the white paper.

Railway board member Sigrid Nikutta is planning major job cuts at the railway subsidiary DB Cargo. Accordingly, 1,800 employees will be affected by the board’s measures. The number comes from both an internal Deutsche Bahn white paper, the contents of which Business Insider knows, and from information from the EVG railway union.

Read too

DB board member Nikutta wants to present a rescue plan for the ailing railway subsidiary by October and is hiring Roland Berger with a million-dollar contract

According to information from Business Insider, the number caught numerous Deutsche Bahn committees unprepared. The number was “a shock” for parts of the supervisory board of the railway subsidiary Cargo as well as the works council, say insiders from both committees. One reason is that Nikutta only publicly assured at the end of July that there would be no cuts in thousands of jobs at the freight transport subsidiary – but nevertheless raised awareness of the fact that administrative positions would definitely have to be reduced. After around two months, the turnaround is now clear.

EVG calls austerity measures “dismantling freight transport”

When asked by Business Insider, a spokeswoman said about the process: “The decisive course for the transformation of DB Cargo is now being set by the board of directors with the employees and the company’s committees. The specific design is currently being coordinated in various internal working groups.”

Read too

Railway board member Nikutta can’t get the hang of things: DB Cargo has almost reached its loss limit of 230 million euros for the current year after just six months

In an internal communication to its members, the EVG rail union speaks of a “dismantling of freight transport” in view of the job cuts. EVG deputy chairwoman Cosima Ingenschay is quoted in the statement as saying: “The boards make mistakes, and our colleagues should pay the bill. We oppose this resolutely!”

The restructuring measures and the white paper were largely developed by the management consultancy Roland Berger on behalf of Deutsche Bahn over several months.

Last year Cargo made a loss of 665 million euros. Research by Business Insider shows that the railway subsidiary was granted a loss of 228 million euros as part of its internal planning for this year. Insiders unanimously report that the railway subsidiary has almost reached this loss limit after just six months. According to information from Business Insider, according to internal planning, the deficit limit for cargo was raised again to around 400 million euros for the current year, almost twice as high as was actually priced in.