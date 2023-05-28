Deutsche Bahn needs 90 billion euros for renovation

The new ICE 3neo – in the future, Siemens will also supply Egypt with ICE trains. picture alliance/dpa | Fabian Sommer

The rail network of Deutsche Bahn is in dire need of renovation. The financial requirement for this is enormous.

The federal government puts it at around 90 billion euros. This emerges from an answer to a small question from left-wing MP Viktor Perli.

Half will be covered by the federal budget, the rest will come from revenue sources such as truck tolls.

In the view of the federal government, total investments of around 88 billion euros will be needed by 2027 in order to make the rail network in Germany fit again and thus make the railways more attractive and reliable. This emerges from a government response to a request from left-wing MP Viktor Perli. Also the Deutsche Bahn anticipates a need of this magnitude. Almost half of this sum – around 43 billion euros – has already been financed in the federal budget.

The one from the train The estimated remaining requirement of 45 billion euros was also taken up in a resolution paper by the coalition leaders a few months ago. This need should also be covered “as far as financially feasible” by 2027, it says in the answer to the left-wing politician Perli. This is to be financed, among other things, from an increase in the truck toll. However, it has not yet been decided that the money will actually flow. Funding is part of the ongoing budgetary process.

“This multi-billion dollar investment offensive must be initiated immediately,” Perli demanded. “The train must become more attractive and an alternative to the car, especially in rural areas.”