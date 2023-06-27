Deutsche Bahn: Nikutta wants to present a rescue plan by October

Sigrid Nikutta at the opening of a locomotive filling station at the Munich North marshalling yard. dpa

DB Cargo is Deutsche Bahn’s biggest problem child. The freight transport subsidiary has been in the red for years, and the gap to the rest of the group is growing. The supervisory board and Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) now want results from board member Sigrid Nikutta – and numbers in the black. Research from Business Insider shows that Nikutta plans to present a white paper for cargo by October. The new cargo should be written in it, which should no longer make a mess in a few years. For this, Nikutta brought in the services of the management consultancy Roland Berger for eight million euros, according to high-ranking insiders.

The pressure on Sigrid Nikutta is increasing. After at least three years in office, the supervisory board of Deutsche Bahn and Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) expect the head of the DB Cargo subsidiary to finally make freight transport profitable. DB Cargo made a loss of almost two billion euros last year, and the railway subsidiary was also consistently in the red in previous years.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

