Home » Deutsche Bahn orders new ICE trains – for two billion euros
Business

Deutsche Bahn orders new ICE trains – for two billion euros

by admin
Deutsche Bahn orders new ICE trains – for two billion euros
Business Bis 2030

Deutsche Bahn orders new ICE trains for two billion euros

| Reading time: 2 minutes

56 of 73 trains are the ICE L from the Spanish manufacturer Talgo

56 of 73 trains are the ICE L from the Spanish manufacturer Talgo

Quelle: picture alliance/Daniel Kubirski

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

Deutsche Bahn is making full use of existing framework agreements with its manufacturers and is rejuvenating its ICE fleet. A total of 73 more trains have been ordered, with full delivery expected by 2030. On average, the railway should receive three new ICE trains every month.

Die Deutsche Bahn is expanding its ICE fleet and is ordering 73 more trains for a total of around two billion euros. 56 of these trains are the ICE L from the Spanish manufacturer Talgo, as the railway announced on Wednesday. It will initially run between Berlin and Amsterdam at a maximum speed of 230 kilometers per hour.

The 17 other trains are ICE 3 Neo, some of which the railway already has in use. It manages 300 kilometers per hour and is intended to be used in particular on the high-speed routes, for example between NRW and Frankfurt or Berlin and Munich. The ICE 3 Neo is built by Siemens Mobility.

also read

If there are train delays or cancellations due to a storm, rail passengers will no longer be entitled to compensation

With the order, Deutsche Bahn exhausts existing framework agreements with the manufacturers. The state-owned group presented the Talgo train for the first time in September last year and initially ordered 23 trains that should be on the road from October 2024. The additional 56 trains will be on the rails for the first time from 2026 and, according to Deutsche Bahn, should be fully delivered by 2030.

In the case of the ICE 3 Neo, the railways had ordered 73 trains to date, which are to be delivered by 2029. Now this order has been extended by 17 trains.

also read

The average age of the ICE fleet is set to drop from 18 today to 12 by 2030. “DB will undergo a comprehensive fresh cell cure in the coming years,” said long-distance transport board member Michael Peterson. “Already this year we will receive an average of three new ICE trains per month.”

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

ThoseJoin the podcast among others Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Amazon Music or directly by RSS-Feed.

See also  Rome, bears and wild boars are not enough, now the wolves are back: the video in the city

You may also like

Billionaire Dirk Rossmann invests in this company

Mediobanca acquires Arma Partners to strengthen advisory

“Seize the opportunity”: The skilled trades are short...

Lega, Zaia speaks clearly: “Without autonomy, goodbye to...

In April, the overall increase in the sales...

China – calls from the CDU for sanctions...

ECB rates, injunctions can be challenged (over 40...

Two people from Cologne produce e-bike fleets for...

ECB rates, injunctions can be challenged (over 40...

New energy vehicles will go to the countryside...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy