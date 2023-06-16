Home » Deutsche Bahn: “People on the track”! Why the train no longer has to pay for many delays
Business

Deutsche Bahn: “People on the track”! Why the train no longer has to pay for many delays

by admin
Deutsche Bahn: “People on the track”! Why the train no longer has to pay for many delays

ALast weekend, things were going well in Halle: at around 8:30 p.m., a police patrol discovered a 16-year-old lying down between the rails on platform 12 to take selfies. The railway line is quickly closed until the risk-taking amateur photographer is safe again. Instead of a special selfie, he now expects an administrative offense report.

The case in Halle is just one of thousands each year in Germany. More and more often, railway lines have to be closed because of people on the track. It’s not just selfie photographers who paralyze train traffic for hours. At the beginning of May, for example, the route between Sylt and Kiel had to be closed because a 46-year-old woman stumbled over the tracks while looking for a meteorite that had fallen from the sky near Elmshorn in Schleswig-Holstein.

See also  Resolution 22 of 04/17/2023 - Concession to occupy public land owned by the Most Excellent Chamber in favor of the company ''IL BECCAFICO SRL''

You may also like

Resolution 44 of 06/05/2023 – Acquisition by the...

European Central Bank may continue to raise interest...

Stability pact, split Ecofin. And Lindner takes it...

Advertising with LGBTQ – Now companies really have...

Berlusconi, Schlein first goes to the funeral and...

Residential construction: fewer and fewer building permits

Leonardo optimizes forces. Cingolani from the top cuts...

Tajani: “The family is close to the party....

The People’s Bank of China, the State Administration...

9.9 state billions for Intel: “Basically it’s madness”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy