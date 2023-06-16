Deutsche Bahn: “People on the track”! Why the train no longer has to pay for many delays

ALast weekend, things were going well in Halle: at around 8:30 p.m., a police patrol discovered a 16-year-old lying down between the rails on platform 12 to take selfies. The railway line is quickly closed until the risk-taking amateur photographer is safe again. Instead of a special selfie, he now expects an administrative offense report.

The case in Halle is just one of thousands each year in Germany. More and more often, railway lines have to be closed because of people on the track. It’s not just selfie photographers who paralyze train traffic for hours. At the beginning of May, for example, the route between Sylt and Kiel had to be closed because a 46-year-old woman stumbled over the tracks while looking for a meteorite that had fallen from the sky near Elmshorn in Schleswig-Holstein.