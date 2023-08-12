Deutsche Bahn: Resistance to EU plan for easier bookings

economy mobility

EU wants easier bookings for international train travel – Deutsche Bahn is fighting back

According to Deutsche Bahn, “all the necessary information” is made available

The EU Commission wants to present a draft law that would force European railway companies to release their data to independent, international booking platforms. The providers criticize that Deutsche Bahn in particular is resisting.

The EU wants to make traveling by train across Europe easier in the future. “Pan-European booking platforms” must be strengthened, said Anna Deparnay-Grunenberg, member of the Greens in the EU Parliament and member of the Transport Committee, to WELT AM SONNTAG. “Anyone who wants to book trains abroad online often has to go to the websites of the individual railway companies and look for everything, usually in a foreign language.”

Airlines have long shared data with platforms like Skyscanner and Opodo, where customers can compare prices and buy tickets to destinations in many different countries. There are similar portals for train travel, for example Trainline, Omio and Rail Europe.

But some European railway companies do not want to work with them and withhold data on prices, delays, cancellations or platform changes. “They fear losing market share and not being able to access special offers as freely as before,” said Deparnay-Grunenberg. When asked by WELT AM SONNTAG, the Brussels authorities did not want to comment on their plans.

Deutsche Bahn defends itself against the criticism. A spokesman said that cooperation with service providers such as Trainline was of great importance. The company cooperates on the basis of “fair conditions” and provides “all necessary information”.

Nevertheless, the platforms hope that the Commission will intervene. “Brussels must finally tackle the matter,” said Alexander Ernert from the Trainline portal, which sells tickets for 270 train and bus companies in 45 European countries.

According to Ernert, some national railway companies are opposed to the release of data and the payment of commissions for tickets sold. “No other train operator is putting up as much resistance to independent booking platforms at national and European level as Deutsche Bahn,” criticized Ernert.

