Deutsche Bahn stops long-distance traffic for 50 hours due to warning strikes

In the collective bargaining dispute with employers, the railway and transport union (EVG) wants to strike train traffic across Germany for 50 hours from Sunday evening. The railway reacts and announces that it will completely stop long-distance traffic for this period.

Train travelers have to be prepared for the longest strike so far in this year’s wage dispute. The railway and transport union (EVG) wants to paralyze practically all rail traffic nationwide from 10 p.m. Sunday evening to midnight on Tuesday night.

DDue to a warning strike, Deutsche Bahn will completely stop all long-distance traffic for around two days from Sunday evening. From Sunday evening at 10 p.m. to Tuesday night at midnight, all ICE and IC trains remained in the depots, the group announced on Thursday. Even in regional transport, “mostly no trains will run during the strike”.

The railway and transport union (EVG) had previously announced a nationwide 50-hour warning strike in long-distance, regional and freight transport in the ongoing wage dispute with Deutsche Bahn.

“All passengers who want to postpone their trip planned for May 14th to 16th due to the EVG strike can now use their long-distance ticket booked up to and including May 11th flexibly up to and including Sunday evening,” said the railway .

Bahn HR Director Martin Seiler had previously emphasized that rail traffic can be maintained largely smoothly, at least until the warning strike begins on Sunday evening. “After what I know now, I would definitely want to see Sunday as safe for traffic,” he said in Cologne.

Only from Sunday evening does the railway assume that there will be “massive effects” on all German railway operations. “It must also be expected to have a significant impact on pan-European freight traffic,” it said. Six out of ten European freight corridors used the German rail network.

“We have to go on strike for this length of time, because then we simply have more economic effects and can increase the pressure as a result,” said EVG collective bargaining officer Cosima Ingenschay on Thursday in Cologne. In freight traffic in particular, long traffic jams would arise, which would increase the economic pressure.

Collective bargaining in the railway sector has been going on since the end of February. It is the third nationwide warning strike that the EVG has called for since then. In March, together with the Verdi services union, she paralyzed large parts of public transport, including most airports, for a day. The second break in April was limited to a period of eight hours, but also caused many failures, especially in long-distance traffic. However, feared additional traffic jams did not materialize on the motorways.

Thousands of DB executives receive large bonuses

According to a media report, thousands of executives at Deutsche Bahn received bonuses totaling at least a three-digit million amount at the end of April. The bonuses were paid to 30,000 employees, including around 3,800 managers, reported NDR and “Southgerman newspaper”. From railway circles it was said that Deutsche Bahn “fulfils the employment contracts of the employees, which have been in force for decades, which include collective bargaining employees and managers”. The NDR quoted a railway spokesman, according to which the money was paid out at the end of April.

The railway is currently heavily criticized, among other things, due to the low punctuality rate in long-distance traffic. Last year, the long-distance trains only reached 65.2 percent of the stops on time. The goal for 2023, a rate well over 70 percent, is difficult to achieve after the performance in the first four months. Above all, the railways are struggling with a dilapidated infrastructure and the resulting construction sites.

Punctuality and customer satisfaction are therefore part of the bonus calculation, but were weighted with zero percent this time. Employee satisfaction, women in management positions, the achievement of financial goals and personal goals were included in the calculation of the “variable salary components”.

As a result, the Group Executive Board was initially excluded from the special payments. These payments are currently under review. The background is the question of whether the railways can use the electricity price brake and at the same time pay bonuses to the board members. The variable remuneration was already listed in the annual report for 2022 – according to this, Bahn boss Richard Lutz should receive 1.26 million euros in addition to the basic salary of 970,000 euros.

