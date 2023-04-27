Deutsche Bahn: Supervisory Board withholds Executive Board bonuses, according to report

The railway board was recently criticized for high salaries and bonuses. Photo by Carsten Koall/Getty Images

The supervisory board of Deutsche Bahn is blocking the payment of management bonuses for 2022 for the time being the mirror”. Unofficially, the panel said the bonuses were inappropriate given the company’s poor performance. Formally, he is postponing the payment because of the electricity price brake. In view of the collective bargaining with the railway union EVG, the bonus payments had come under criticism. At the beginning of the year, Deutsche Bahn had increased the base salary for managers.

The Deutsche Bahn rolls over choppy tracks. On the one hand, it is in collective bargaining with the railway union EVG. On the other hand, the supervisory board has not paid out the bonus payments to the executive board for 2022 for the time being. That reports the mirror”. The decision on the payment was further postponed on Thursday.

There are two reasons for this: On the one hand, there is dissatisfaction with the amount of the distribution. In the opinion of the members of the Supervisory Board, it does not match the company’s poor performance in 2022. Officially, however, the government’s electricity price brake is given as the reason.

Electricity price brake only if management bonuses are waived

The group would like to benefit from that – but the management should not collect any bonuses for this. At least in the current year 2023. However, the Bundestag could decide the bonus ban retrospectively for the year 2022. That’s why you want to be careful with the train, reports the “Spiegel”.

It was already known in March that Bahn boss Lutz received twice as much salary in 2022 as in the previous year – including bonuses around 2.24 million euros. Infrastructure director Berthold Huber and HR director Martin Seiler were also able to double their salaries and pocket around 1.4 million euros. Research from Business Insider also showed that executives have been getting a 14 percent increase in base pay per month since January. To this end, short-term premiums were reduced – but long-term special payments were increased.

sb