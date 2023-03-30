Home Business Deutsche Bahn: The Germany clock moves far away
In the past year, just 65 percent of long-distance trains operated by Deutsche Bahn were on time – i.e. less than six minutes late at their destination. A catastrophic value, which is mainly due to the condition of the existing infrastructure network. The investment backlog in the rail network alone amounts to 50 to 80 billion euros, depending on the estimate.

The group therefore wants to concentrate on the renovation of the core network for the time being, the transport minister announced at the presentation of the group balance sheet for 2022. “We need new lines for that,” says Volker Wissing. “And the railways are also working flat out on these new lines, unfortunately with considerable public resistance, of course.”

After all, the necessary money for the core renovation should now be available according to the decisions of the coalition committee this week. 80 percent of the planned revenue from the truck toll should flow into the renovation, which would be an estimated 20 billion euros over the next four years.

In view of the group’s figures, it is extremely unlikely that Deutsche Bahn could contribute larger amounts itself. For another mammoth railway project, however, there is no longer a specific date.

