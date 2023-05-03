Deutsche Bahn turns off the money supply to Clevershuttle

The Berlin transport service provider Clevershuttle has often maneuvered itself out of difficult situations. Now the start-up is threatened with the final end.

At Clevershuttle, customers with a similar goal share a vehicle. The resulting route is calculated by an algorithm Clevershuttle

The Berlin shared taxi provider Clevershuttle is finally threatened with closure. Like the news magazine The mirror first reported on Wednesday, the company has filed for bankruptcy. Clevershuttle has now confirmed the report, and a corresponding notification has been received by the start-up scene.

As the reason for the impending insolvency, Clevershuttle gives a short-term financing freeze by Deutsche Bahn. The state-owned company has been the majority owner since 2018 and most recently held 86 percent of the shares in the startup. A double-digit million amount is said to have flowed for this. Despite the ongoing insolvency proceedings, the driving operation is to be continued “until further notice”, as Clevershuttle announced. The operational regional companies are not affected by the insolvency.

Clevershuttle is currently active in around 20 medium-sized and large cities in Germany, including Leipzig, Essen, Leverkusen, Aschaffenburg and Rosenheim. At Clevershuttle, customers with a similar goal share a vehicle. The resulting route is calculated by an algorithm. The company was founded in 2014. Deutsche Bahn has been an investor since 2015.

“We even exceeded our goals agreed with Deutsche Bahn”

According to Clevershuttle, the group’s financing freeze came as a surprise. We are in a market ramp-up,” Bruno Ginnuth, CEO and co-founder of Clevershuttle, is quoted in the statement. So-called on-demand traffic has arrived as a solution for the traffic turnaround in the industry and politics. “We have achieved our economic goals agreed with Deutsche Bahn – and even exceeded them. The decision to end the partnership is all the more surprising,” Ginnuth continued.

Internally, however, there has been a crisis at Clevershuttle for some time. As early as 2019, the startup had to stop driving in three major cities, at that time the company blamed obstacles caused by the outdated passenger transport law. Only a year later, as a result of the corona pandemic, further cuts followed: Berlin and Munich also ceased to exist as locations, and according to media reports, around 850 of the company’s around 1,100 employees at the time were laid off.

The group wants to stick to the concept on its own

Business is said to have recovered since then, also because Clevershuttle has focused more on smaller cities and connecting to rural regions. However, Deutsche Bahn, as the majority owner, does not seem to have been satisfied with the future prospects of its startup subsidiary.

“DB is withdrawing from future financing for the Clevershuttle company after no joint financing solution was found with the co-owners,” Deutsche Bahn told Spiegel. However, the group intends to stick to the concept in principle. “DB’s strategy remains to further expand flexible on-demand transport.”

The insolvency proceedings will show whether Clevershuttle can continue without Deutsche Bahn. In most cases, an attempt is made to find a new investor or even a buyer for a company. There are three months left for this. Until then, the employees will continue to be paid regularly via the insolvency money.