Deutsche Bahn: Union faction proposes splitting up the group

A split would give private competitors better chances of snatching market shares from the top dog, says the CDU traffic expert, Ulrich Lange. The federal government should also be able to decide independently which routes are to be renovated or newly built.

AIn view of the problems at Deutsche Bahn, the Union faction in the Bundestag proposes a split of the group. The areas network, stations and the energy sector should be separated from the group and bundled in a federal infrastructure GmbH, reported the “Augsburger Allgemeine”. “Infrastructure and the transport area are separated from each other,” she quoted from a concept paper from the parliamentary group.

The federal government should be able to decide independently of the railway company which routes are to be renovated, upgraded or newly built. According to the Union’s proposal, the local, long-distance and freight transport departments will remain with the railways and will also be streamlined. “DB’s holding company will be dissolved and the previous DB structure with 740 holdings and subsidiaries will be unbundled,” the newspaper continued.

The parliamentary group’s traffic expert, Ulrich Lange (CSU), told the “Augsburger Allgemeine” that with the current structure, the railway could neither meet the current business nor the ambitious growth targets in long-distance and freight traffic. “The train driver sees what he experiences when travelling, for example late, canceled or overcrowded trains, poor internet and cell phone reception. Almost everyone can sing a song about that.”

The dismantling of the railway will mean that private competitors would have better chances of snatching market shares from the top dog, explained Lange. “The separation of network and operation will have a positive effect on competition, since providers other than Deutsche Bahn can use the rail network more than before.”

Lange asked the traffic light coalition to follow his proposal. “After all, this is about setting the course for the next few decades,” he told the newspaper. In contrast to the government, the CDU and CSU advocate keeping the freight forwarding subsidiary Schenker with the railways in any case. Schenker is the earnings pearl of the railway and last year contributed the lion’s share of the operating profit, while long-distance and local transport as well as the freight division made losses. “As an international logistics service provider, DB Schenker must remain in federal hands. This is of strategic importance, especially with a view to competitors like China,” the newspaper quoted.

In a special report for the Bundestag, the Federal Court of Auditors also called for infrastructure and operations to be separated at Deutsche Bahn. The owner federal government must “restructure effectively, comprehensively and quickly” the group, he needs control over the rail network.