Tensions continue on the banking sector which remains under pressure both in America and in Europe. In this context, deep red for Deutsche Bank which is currently located on the Frankfurt stock exchange drop of more than 13%the third consecutive drop, thus carrying the title close to the 5-month low at 8.1 euros (-30% since the beginning of March).

The CDS are worrying

Today’s sales come after the leap in CDS yesterday evening on Deutsche Banka fact that fuels fears about the general stability of European banksas well as that of the German bank.

I credit default swap (CDS) are a particular derivative contract which it allows to protect the holder of a credit from the risk of bankruptcy (default) of the underlying asset.

In other words i CDS essentially act as real financial insurance for bondholders against the bankruptcy of the company. In this sense, the CDS of Deutsche, yesterday evening, they jumped over 190 points from the 140 basis points recorded the previous daythus signaling a sudden and sudden increase in insurance costs against the default of the German giant.

As we can see from the graph, yesterday’s leap in the CDS represents one of the largest daily increases in the bank’s CDSalso surpassing the maximum reached following the outbreak of the pandemic but also the one marked after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

The AT 1 and AT2 bonds

Heavy repercussions also on Deutsche Bank bonds, with the USD Additional Tier-1 (AT1) yield jumped to 22.87%double what rates on these bonds recorded just two weeks ago.

AT1s are the bond class that made headlines this week following Credit Suisse’s write-down of $17 billion following UBS’s takeover deal.

In the meantime, Deutsche Bank this morning said it will early redeem $1.5 billion subordinated Tier 2 notes at a fixed rate maturing in 2028.

As reported in the note, these securities will be redeemed on May 24 together with interest accrued up to the redemption date, having already obtained all the necessary regulatory approvals to complete the transaction.

A delicate scenario

In recent weeks, banks in Europe and beyond have been experiencing a difficult period. First the collapse of the US-based Silicon Valley Bank and then the emergency bailout of Credit Suisse triggered the concern about contagion; all in a context characterized by the further tightening of monetary policy by both the FED and the ECB.

Financial regulators and governments immediately intervened to contain the risk of contagion, with Moody’s who said Wednesday they should “largely be able to do that”.

“However, in an uncertain economic context and with the investor confidence remains fragilethere is a risk that policy makers will not be able to defuse the current turbulence without more lasting and potentially serious repercussions within and beyond the banking sector”says the rating agency.

“Even before banking stress became apparent, we expected global credit conditions to continue to weaken in 2023 due to significantly higher interest rates and lower growth, including recessions in some countries.”

Finally, Moody’s warns that as major central banks continue to raise rates to try to curb inflation, the longer financial conditions remain tight, the greater the risk that “stresses spread beyond the banking sector, unleashing greater financial and economic damage.”

In this gloomy context, the volatility continues on the Euro Stoxx Banks banking index which currently yields 2.27%, thus losing more than 20% in the month of March alone.

Among the main European banking stocks, in addition to Deutsche Bank, we note the declines of Commerzbank, Société Générale and UBS, all down more than 5%.

In Piazza Affari we find among the worst titles Banco BPM (-6.2%), Bper Banca (-6%) and MPS (-5.9%).