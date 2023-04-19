Home » Deutsche Bank evaluates board reduction to cut costs
Deutsche Bank is considering cutting the number of its board of directors from 10 to 9 as part of efforts to contain expenses.

The German bank’s plans also include a new round of job cuts and a decrease in space, with the aim of saving 2 billion euros by 2025

Deutsche Bank is expected to decide on reducing its board of directors next week and may discuss some details of the savings plan when it presents its financial results on April 27.

