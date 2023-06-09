Home » Deutsche Bank: former Credit Suisse manager leaves to join UBS
Jin Yee Young, one of the top figures previously pulled from Credit Suisse by Deutsche Bank, unexpectedly left the role at the German bank, after less than six months, to join UBS Group.

Young, who joined Deutsche Bank in January as head of international private banking for Asia, has resigned from the Frankfurt-based company, Bloomberg News reported. She is in the process of becoming co-head of wealth management for Asia at UBS and her hiring could be announced as early as next week, according to people familiar with the matter.

The move represents a win for UBS, which has pledged to retain wealth management talent and buy back funds, as it seeks to complete its government-orchestrated merger with Credit Suisse by June 12.

