Deutsche Bank: Gazprom demands foreclosure in Russia

Russian court documents obtained by Business Insider show that a Gazprom subsidiary is seeking foreclosure on Deutsche Bank’s Russian business.

This escalates a legal dispute before the court in Saint Petersburg. It is about claims for damages in the amount of 225 million euros.

In response to a request, Deutsche Bank stated that it did not want to comment on this.

Accordingly, it is about foreclosure of 100 percent of the shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in Deutsche Bank LLC and Deutsche Bank Techcenter LLC. The two companies form Deutsche Bank’s Russia business, which, according to the FAZ, is worth around 1.6 billion euros.

The previous lawsuit by the Gazprom subsidiary involved claims for damages of 238 million euros. The reason is a recovery of a payment from a bank guarantee from 2021. This is evident from the documents. The court is expected to make a decision on the foreclosure on August 4th. Accordingly, the Arbitration Court of Saint Petersburg and the Leningrad Region is responsible.

When asked by Business Insider, Deutsche Bank said it did not want to comment on the case.

