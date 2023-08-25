Deutsche Bank now expects a deep recession of minus 0.5 percent

Deutsche Bank has once again lowered its forecast for the German economy. Picture Alliance

Deutsche Bank lowered its forecast for the German economy again. They now expect economic output in Germany to shrink by 0.5 in 2023 as a whole. So far, the economists Deutsche Bank Research had expected a minus of 0.3 percent. Germany’s largest bank is also less hopeful for the coming year. In 2024, she expects the economy to recover only slightly by 0.3 percent instead of the previous 0.7 percent.

The economists justify their growing pessimism with the bad numbers from the German economy on Friday. The Gross domestic product only stagnated in the second quarter. Private consumption in particular was disappointing. “The increase in consumption by 0.1 percent compared to the previous quarter was disappointing,” DB Research wrote in its “Germany Blog” on Friday evening.

“While nominal disposable income rose a healthy 6.9 percent year-on-year, it just stagnated in real terms given persistently high inflation. The strong increase in the seasonally adjusted savings rate to 11.9 percent in the second quarter reflects the high level of uncertainty among consumers. In the first quarter, the savings ratio fell by 0.4 points to 10.7%.

The second reason for Deutsche Bank to lower its forecast was the Ifo index for the business climate. He fell for the fourth month in a row. “The renewed sharp decline, in line with other sentiment and activity indicators, suggests that gross domestic product is likely to contract in the third quarter.” Deutsche Bank assumes a decline of 0.3 percent compared to the previous quarter.

Deutsche Bank is basing its hopes of stabilization in the final quarter on consumption. “In the fourth quarter, the economy should be supported by a more significant increase in real household incomes.”

The economists, on the other hand, do not expect any support from exports. DB Research assumes that growth in China will remain weak and that the US will also slide into recession later in the year as a result of the interest rate hikes.

Germany is the only country among the major industrialized countries where economic output is likely to shrink this year. With their new forecast, the economists at Deutsche Bank are also at the forefront of the economic pessimists. You can find an overview of the most important forecasts for the German economy in this article.

