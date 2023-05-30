Deutsche Bank now expects a long recession in Germany

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

The prospects for economic growth in Germany have deteriorated significantly again in recent weeks. Stefan Sauer / Picture Alliance

The German economy has shrunk for two quarters in a row. It is stuck in a “technical recession”. Some economists are reassuring that this short dip will remain and are counting on a revival in the spring. The experts at Deutsche Bank Research are different. They warn against false hopes and expect that the German economy will also shrink in 2023 as a whole – and will hardly grow even in 2024.

How serious is the situation of the German economy really? Economists are arguing about this after economic output has recently shrunk for two quarters in a row. Germany thus fulfills the criteria of a “technical recession”. Economists say that this small dip will remain Director of the Walter-Ecken-Institut Lars Feldwho is also finance minister Christian Lindner advises. He expects that Economy picks up pace in spring and picks up pace in 2024 – albeit without much momentum. But now warnings are getting louder that Germany is in a real recession dumps. Deutsche Bank Research plays a prominent role here.

The German gross domestic product (GDP) has declined by 0.3 percent in the first quarter and previously shrank by 0.5 percent in the final quarter of 2022. In both cases, the Federal Statistical Office had revised the figures sharply downwards. Deutsche Bank now assumes that German GDP will shrink by 0.3 percent in all of 2023. The research department of Deutsche Bank reduced its forecast for economic growth in the coming year from 1.0 to a meager 0.5 percent.

“We still expect a certain amount of catching up to do in terms of private consumption, because overall inflation is falling and the agreed wage increases are reaching the employees,” write the economists in their analysis. But this will be through the recent bad news from the industry and the disappointing leading indicators balanced out like the Ifo business climate. This indicates “at best moderate GDP growth in the second quarter”.

Together, GDP has already fallen by 0.9 percent in the past two quarters. This is stronger than usual in a purely technical one Recession. The cumulative decline is consistent with previous outright recessions at 1.25 or 2.0 percent in the first two quarters of the downturn.

Energy transition and labor shortages are a burden

“The prospects for the second half of the year and 2024 do not indicate that growth momentum will increase significantly,” the economists write. This is not only due to the economy, but also to structural factors. Deutsche Bank cites the costs and uncertainty associated with energy prices and the energy transition, slower globalization and the lack of

workforce. All of this puts the brakes on companies’ willingness to invest.

The economists are assuming that the expected recession in the USA will also slow down the momentum of the German economy towards the end of the year. In the meantime, the policy of the energy transition is weighing on the economic climate: The tensions in the traffic light coalition of SPD, Greens and FDP are also being exacerbated by the different attitudes to the debt brake. “Nevertheless, none of the three governing parties has an interest in triggering early elections,” writes DB Research.

